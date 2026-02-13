Why the Chiefs Should Hope A.J. Brown Stays In Philadelphia

The Kansas City Chiefs' path to success in 2025 was barricaded, as the team could not get out of its own way, which was evident in its 1-9 record in one-score games. While the Chiefs may not be as unfortunate in those situations, they could still face an uphill battle in the AFC, especially if a star player is traded to one of the top contenders in the conference.

While appearing on ESPN's morning show Get Up, Senior NFL Writer Jeremy Fowler reported what he has been hearing from NFL executives about A.J. Brown's trade market.

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman talk before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Something has to give,” Fowler said “That’s sort of the feeling right now. They can build around [wide receiver] DeVonta Smith and some other pieces. [Running back] Saquon (Barkley). Maybe add another wide receiver. [Brown] would create a haul for the Eagles if they do go that route.”

While Fowler did not reveal which teams he spoke to or who could be interested in the 28-year-old receiver if the Philadelphia Eagles entertain offers, there are a couple of teams in the AFC that have been consistently suggested as a fit. Here are those teams and what it would mean for the Chiefs if one of them acquired the star wideout from the Eagles this offseason.

New England Patriots

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It was a disappointing performance in Super Bowl LX for the Patriots , but that should not deter their hopes of competing for a Lombardi Trophy in the future. Quarterback Drake Maye will be entering his third year, and head coach Mike Vrabel will be entering his second season as the team's head coach in 2026.

Offensive line and wide receiver were two clear needs for New England heading into the offseason, and those were magnified in the 29-13 defeat against the Seattle Seahawks.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (right) talks to quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Brown is a great fit in New England for several reasons. The Patriots have $41.1 million in cap space (12th highest in the league), they need a bona fide WR1, and the veteran wide receiver played for Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans from 2019 to 2021. There are too many reasons why the Patriots should at least explore this option.

If Kansas City didn't view New England as a legitimate threat, it would be forced to look over its shoulder for the newcomers in the AFC if a deal materialized.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets ready to throw a pass during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills have been too reliant on quarterback Josh Allen, and that reared its ugly head this season, as they failed to reach the conference championship game, despite the Chiefs not being part of the equation. Buffalo would fire Sean McDermott after nine seasons, promoting offensive coordinator Joe Brady as the next head coach.

Buffalo's wide receiving corps has been highlighted by Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman, which reveals how underwhelming the pass-catching options have been for Allen. Brown would instantly cement himself as the true WR1 in an offense led by the 29-year-old quarterback.

Kansas City has struggled against the Bills in the regular season in recent memory, and that trend would continue if Brown landed in Buffalo.