Quotes From This Season That Prove Why Chiefs Need to Draft Pass Rusher

Heading into the offseason, there are several things the Kansas City Chiefs need to address, and that checklist will be completed during free agency and the draft. One area that the front office needs to prioritize is the defensive line, specifically edge rusher.

There is no excuse for the Chiefs not to have that position figured out, as they own the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which could and should be used on a pass rusher if one worth the selection is available.

Looking back at how this season transpired, let's review several quotes from players and coaches that illustrate Kansas City's desperate need for a difference-making edge rusher .

Chris Jones Voices Frustration After Loss to Conference Rival

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) talks to Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"If we plan on winning, especially the front four, we've got to affect the quarterback," Jones said after a loss to the Buffalo Bills in November. "We've got to. It makes it easier for the defense, and it makes it easier for the back end. We've got to take advantage of one-on-one [matchups]. When we get a single block, you've got to win. That's huge going forward. We've got to emphasize on winning our one-on-ones."

The 31-year-old's sentiment was validated, as the Chiefs had to consistently depend on disguised blitzes to generate pressure. However, if those were picked up or recognized before the snap, Kansas City's defense left vacated space, which was exposed repeatedly.

Omarr Norman-Lott Injury Affected Development of the Pass Rush

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (55) in the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"We had a pretty good thing going before our young guy got banged up, as far as him coming on and being able to rush the passer," head coach Andy Reid said last month. "He gave us a little flexibility. We need a couple of the young guys to just continue to grow. I think we'll have a chance to be pretty good. You're always looking to improve in both lines, and you want to make sure those are strong for you."

If the 2025 second-round pick can recover properly from his torn ACL and return to the field sooner rather than later, drafting an edge rusher in the first round of this year's draft becomes even more compelling.

Hopeful Development of Younger Players

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"Ashton [Gillotte] has given us some really good plays, both in base and sub situations and playing the run really well," defensive line coach Joe Cullen said. "The hardest thing to do when you make that transition from college to the pros is your pass rush. It will come. It took George [until] Week 11 against the Rams in his rookie year to get his first sack."

"I really felt bad for Felix [Anudike-Uzomah]," Cullen said. "He's progressing and you're trying to give him a role, and then, bang. I told him there's a silver lining in this: 'You're going to get healthy and then your time is going to come.'"

Anudike-Uzomah has been a bust since being taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, which was held in Kansas City. At this point, the former Kansas State pass rusher should not be expected to be a contributor for this organization. Meanwhile, Gillotte can become a solid rotational pass rusher, but he is not a starter.