Weighing the Good and the Bad for Chiefs After Maxx Crosby Trade

On Friday night, the Las Vegas Raiders ended the Maxx Crosby saga, trading the 28-year-old pass rusher to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2026 first-round pick (No. 14) and a 2027 first-round pick. The writing was on the wall, as Crosby had reportedly become frustrated with the Raiders' lack of competitiveness and the fact that Las Vegas is in the midst of a rebuild with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

It was an amicable divorce, and one that had to happen as Crosby’s and the team's timelines did not correlate. The Raiders made the move that will benefit them in the future. With all of that being said, here is how the trade affects the Kansas City Chiefs positively and negatively.

Positive: Chiefs Will Avoid Crosby in 2026

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Obviously, Las Vegas trading Crosby means that Kansas City will no longer face the superstar pass rusher twice a year, but that is not the only way the Chiefs will avoid the seven-year veteran. Baltimore, which obviously landed Crosby, is not on Kansas City's 2026 schedule.

If the Chiefs re-establish themselves as a competitive team next season, which is contingent on Patrick Mahomes' health and the front office's ability to construct a formidable roster through free agency and the draft, this could be a positive development for Kansas City.

Negative: Raiders' Cap Space Astronomically High

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Prior to the trade, Las Vegas had about $90 million in cap space, but that number has grown exponentially. By moving Crosby, the Raiders freed up nearly $31 million in cap space, providing themselves with a league-best $121.7 million to spend this offseason.

Las Vegas may be a bottom-feeder right now, but next season, the Raiders could be a playoff-adjacent team, depending on how well the front office can take advantage of the additional resources they have recouped through roster cuts and trades. Nevertheless, Las Vegas is well-positioned to surround Fernando Mendoza with a good mix of compelling young talent and established star players.

Negative: Raiders' Robust Draft Capital Next Two Years

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas now owns two first-round picks in each of the next two drafts, including the Nos. 1 and 14 picks in the upcoming draft. Possessing that type of draft capital not only gives the team additional bites at the apple in premium spots, but it also allows the front office to maneuver around the draft board if they wish, especially in the 2027 draft. Who knows, after taking Mendoza with the first-overall pick, the Raiders could either package the 14th pick in a deal to jump back up into the top 10, or move that pick and collect even more capital by moving down the board.

Regardless of how Las Vegas utilizes those picks, it has the flexibility to proactively adjust based on how the board is developing. The Chiefs already have to worry about the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, but the Raiders could join the race in the AFC West in the near future. This division could be the most complete one in the next couple of years.