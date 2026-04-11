Ranking Brett Veach’s Draft Classes As Chiefs GM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Some see it as a credit to the Chiefs’ culture. Some see it as a dismal record of past performance. Either way, it’s one of the NFL’s most interesting dichotomies.

Here are the facts during Brett Veach’s tenure as general manager, since July 10, 2017.

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Kansas City has won three of the NFL’s nine Super Bowls and played in five of them.

Only two of the 55 players Veach has drafted have earned first-team All-Pro honors (cornerback Trent McDuffie and center Creed Humphrey).

Only three have earned Pro Bowl selections (Humphrey, guard Trey Smith and kick-returner Mecole Hardman).

In terms of starters produced, he’s had two outstanding drafts (2021 and 2022). He’s also had one really bad draft (2018), three mediocre drafts (2019, 2020 and 2023) and two with incomplete grades (2024 and 2025).

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (92) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Veach and his staff knew long before the Chiefs’ season-ending six-game losing streak that they needed to win the 2026 draft. And they were well into their postseason plans before the final gun in Las Vegas on Jan. 4. For the first time since Veach’s first spring as general manager, the Chiefs had time to attack an offseason because they weren’t playing in an AFC championship game.

“The last few years,” Veach explained Feb. 24 of their ability to interact with players, “we haven't had a chance to really get with them much before the combine. And right after that Vegas game, those guys were all-in, and it was exciting and energetic in a way, just to get out there. And I think the last few years, we were kind of just like in a maintenance stage, and now we're trying to just rebuild this thing again. I think for a GM and a personnel staff, that's exciting.”

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a pass against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Here’s a closer look at Veach’s first six drafts (2018-23) as Chiefs general manager, leaving out the last two (2024-25) because they’re incomplete at this point.

2022

Don’t lose sight of the fact that Veach’s best draft was also the draft in which he had the most selections. Incredibly, only one of his 10 choices remains with the Chiefs, defensive end George Karlaftis. Kansas City’s nine selections as of Friday morning are the second-most Veach has had in a draft. More swings at the plate generally translates to a higher batting average. But also, don’t lose sight of the quality selections, six starters (McDuffie, Karlaftis, Bryan Cook, Leo Chenal, Jaylen Watson and Isiah Pacheco) and one special-teams maven (Joshua Wiliams). There’s good reason why this group became the NFL’s first class in 30 years to play in Super Bowls each of its first three seasons.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

2021

Nick Bolton, Humphrey and Smith have been pillars in the Chiefs’ lineup and culture since the minute Veach selected them. They have a combined nine Super Bowl rings. Noah Gray’s production fell off in 2025 but, prior to that, he consistently moved the chains when the Chiefs needed him. Fourth-round edge rusher Joshua Kaindoh played just three NFL games.

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) and center Creed Humphrey (52) at the line of scrimmage against the Denver Broncos during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

2019

Hardman wasn’t just an explosive kick returner; he also made timely contributions as a wide receiver in multiple stints with the Chiefs, especially his Super Bowl 58 walk-off touchdown. Juan Thornhill was an impressive safety, despite his lack of individual accolades. Khalen Saunders and Nick Allegretti were consistent starters on the respective lines. Rashard Fenton was a decent reserve in the secondary, but sixth-rounder Darwin Thompson played just two seasons.

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) celebrates after the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

2020

Patrick Mahomes has never had a 1,000-yard rusher but Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Veach’s first-round selection in 2020, came close. Unfortunately, injuries and illness prevented Edwards-Helaire from providing the true offensive balance the Chiefs envisioned. Second-round linebacker Willie Gay and fourth-round cornerback L’Jarius Sneed were solid selections. Mike Danna, Veach’s fifth-rounder, had three solid years as a starter on the defensive line.

Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2023

Andy Reid has created environments that fit players with character concerns. Michael Vick spent 23 months in prison before Reid welcomed him to the Eagles in 2009. He wound up starting 42 games in Philadelphia. Rashee Rice, the Chiefs’ second-round choice in 2023, needs his best season in 2026 to show Reid still has that ability. Veach’s first-round selection that year, edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah, has struggled mightily and may not make the team in September. Fourth-round choice Chamarri Conner has played the most in his class but hasn’t blown Steve Spagnulo’s hair back in three years. Part-time starter Wanya Morris has never excelled as a tackle.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) cannot make a catch against Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) in the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

2018

Veach’s worst draft was his first. With a dearth of pass rushers, the Chiefs were forced to take Breeland Speaks with their initial selection (46th overall in the second round). He played one year. An NFL suspension and season-ending injury derailed his career. And of Veach’s other five selections, only Derrick Nnadi evolved into a multi-year starter.