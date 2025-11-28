Reacting and Reviewing the Chiefs' Thanksgiving Loss to Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in a sour position, as they must win out the remainder of the season for the best chances of getting themselves into the playoffs. Sitting in third place in the AFC West this late in the season might not have been on anyone's bingo cards, but it's the reality they face.

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down the ins and outs of the Chiefs' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Dallas Cowboys . From penalty calls to quarterback performance, to how well the Chiefs stack up for the remainder of the season, schedule-wise.

To Watch Today's Episode, Click Below:

The Chiefs take on the Houston Texans next, and they'll do so on Dec 7 at Arrowhead Stadium. Luckily for Kansas City, it has played better in front of its home fans than on the road, earning five of its six wins at GEHA Field.

The penalties are something the Chiefs have to fix, whether you believe the calls were fair or not. The Chiefs have been a team notoriously known for having the "refs on their side," but in this case, it seemed like the franchise had to go to work to beat the Cowboys and stop beating themselves.

Head Coach Andy Reid dove into the topic of what he left his team with after the loss, showcasing that his players know what's on the line for the remainder of the regular season campaign.

Coach Reid's Thoughts

"Yeah, the guys, you know, I mean, they understand we've got to clean up a few things, and they're, you know, we got to do better as coaches," Coach Reid said in his postgame press conference.

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"We got to do better as players and so you go back to the drawing board, and you keep working is what you do, and we're close here, but we gave we had too too many opportunities that we gave away, and when you can't have two good teams playing each other, you can't have those same."

The Houston Texans

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans are another team that the Chiefs should have to go to battle with, but with the increase of pressure on the shoulders of the players in the locker room, it's easy to lean toward Kansas City in this matchup. Houston hasn't performed like the team it was last season, and frankly, neither have the Chiefs.

