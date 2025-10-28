Rashee Rice Details His Wildcat Option Play
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City wide receiver Rashee Rice spoke from the podium after the Chiefs defeated the Commanders 28-7 at Arrowhead Stadium Monday night.
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On whether he’s tired after two games back:
“A little bit. I'm kind of going off of everybody else's energy right now. The full energy cycle in that locker room is crazy. You should be there.”
On his touchdown reception:
“Yeah, I had an option route. I kind of was running an option route for the linebacker. I seen that Pat kind of had pressure in the pocket, so I just kind of sped up the option route and ran a shallow cross. We were real comfortable running shallow crosses, so I just kind of tried to get in his eyesight so he can get me the ball, or somebody the ball, as soon as possible.”
On whether he was expecting to get the ball in the open lane:
“I mean, honestly, Pat's real unpredictable. I'm pretty sure everybody can see that, while he's playing. So, I just kind of ran as fast as I could to get in front of his eyesight. He's going to the sideline, I probably would have ran to the sideline with him. So, as long as I was vertical to him, then as long as he could see me, I had my hands ready for the ball.”
On his Wildcat-formation rushing attempt:
“Yeah, I mean, it's a big play. Pretty cool to be in the backfield playing quarterback, feeling like Pat Mahomes. I had Xavier (Worthy) at running back. It's just an option play that we have. We're reading the D end. If the D end would have played me, I would have gave the ball to X (Worthy). And, once the ball's in our hands, we’re just being playmakers, follow my blockers and gave all the effort I could to reach out for the touchdown. It turned out not to be a touchdown, but next play, ‘Reem (Kareem Hunt) ran the ball in. So, I mean, we were successful on that drive.”
On the back story behind how that play was conceived:
“Honestly, I don't know; there might be a backstory, but Coach Reid’s been coaching so long, the backstory probably goes back so long. I gotta ask him about the backstory. There’s something behind it.”
On how many times they practiced that play during the week:
“I would say max, maybe about two to three times. We always run it multiple times so that, if my shoe was untied, someone else can come in and run the play.”
On having so much fun and being part of this team:
“Something that’s unexplainable. It's really fun. Obviously, it's even more fun to see each week how we progress and how each week someone else is getting involved in making big plays with touchdowns on offense.”
On whether the team was frustrated in the halftime locker room:
“Not necessarily frustrated. Just trying to focus on paying attention to the small details that got us to exactly where we were last week. So, we just had to dial in and focus on ourself a lot more and come out with energy. And that's what we did for the second half.”
On the taunting penalty, whether he was really just trying to toss the ball to the official:
“Yeah, I was trying to throw the ball to the ref. He put his hands out for the ball. But it's okay. I mean, we won the game.”
On how much fun he’s having:
“I'm having more and more fun each game. I'm probably having more fun in practice throughout the week, just because I know what our preparation is like, how much we're going to be prepared for whatever game or whatever opponent’s in front of us on game day.”
On what it says about the Chiefs that they can string together three TD drives:
“Yeah, it says a lot about us specifically. We know personally that we just really need to focus on us in order to come out and execute. We can't necessarily come out and not have the same energy or match the energy as another team, because we're preparing to win and they're preparing for us.”
On Travis Kelce:
“Yeah, I mean, I’ve seen a lot of spark out of Trav. I constantly see spark out of Trav, though it's never really gone. He's a very patient player, and that's how he plays his whole offensive game. And I've been learning that from him constantly. First half was slow, and me and him had a talk as soon as we came out, before the second half started. And I mean, he didn't really have to say too much, but just for Trav to come to me and just kind of tell me I just need to get going, even though I kind of felt like I was going to, still meant a lot.”
On how Kelce was able to put the deflected interception behind him:
“Personally, I don't think it's hard at all. We got a great quarterback, great O-line, we got a great full team coaching staff and all. So, like I said, we’re just focusing on ourselves. We don't really focus on the past play, because it's always the next play or next man up.”
Chiefs Kingdom, your best destination for in-depth news and info is totally free, right here with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And give us your feedback on Rashee Rice by visiting our Facebook page (here).