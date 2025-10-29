Rashee Rice's Late-Game Surge, 2 Other Fantasy Stats from Chiefs-Commanders
The Kansas City Chiefs continually prove that they were counted out too soon in the 2025 NFL season. With a complete void of truly dominant and dependable teams through the first few weeks of the year, the Chiefs rose to reclaim their perch on the mountaintop as soon as their offense got back on track.
They've now averaged 30.4 points since getting Xavier Worthy back from the dislocated shoulder he suffered in the opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. With Rashee Rice in the lineup, they're 2-0 while putting up 29.5 points per game. Kansas City's schedule in this recent stretch does offer some pause, as their only semi-impressive opponent was a banged-up Detroit Lions team in Week 6.
However, they've been able to dominate their inferior matchups on both sides of the ball, a sign of a true contender. In this latest 28-7 win over the Washington Commanders, their offense showed resiliency and also showcased its elite fantasy potential.
Chiefs kept churning
1. Patrick Mahomes - 2 interceptions
After Week 8's Monday Night Football feature against the Washington Commanders, Patrick Mahomes now has four interceptions in the 2025 NFL season. Only half of them have been on him. He threw his first pick in Week 2 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, with a pass just short of the end zone sliding right through Travis Kelce's hands and into the arms of a defender.
Kelce had another drop that resulted in an interception against the Commanders. Mahomes' first turnover in that game was on him, as was his 99-yard pick-six versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Overall, though, the Chiefs' two-time MVP has been incredibly stingy with the ball this season, even more so than his stats suggest.
2. Rashee Rice - four points at halftime
At halftime of this game, it seemed like Rashee Rice would be the latest victim of the Chiefs' offensive depth. He went into the intermission with just two catches for six yards and one carry for another seven. Kansas City has so many weapons this year when fully healthy that it's difficult to discern who will be a truly viable fantasy option week-to-week.
However, Rice has proven that he may be immune to that depth through two games. He finished his night with nine catches on nine targets for 93 yards and a touchdown and two rushes for 12 yards. The Chiefs' offense is determined to get him the rock, for obvious reasons.
3. Kareem Hunt - 17.2 points on 10 touches
Week 8 against the Commanders featured yet another Chiefs game where Isiah Pacheco outcarried Kareem Hunt, but the latter finished with more fantasy points. While Pacheco took 12 carries for 58 yards, Hunt rushed nine times for 40 yards and added another two yards with a reception. However, he scored two touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air.
It seems like this will be a continual trend for KC. While Pacheco will handle the bulk of the early-down work due to his breakaway potential, Hunt will be the go-to guy in short-yardage, goal-line, or passing situations. That might give Hunt the fantasy edge for the remainder of the season.
