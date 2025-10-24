Chiefs' Offensive Depth Highlight Ahead of Week 8 Matchup
The Kansas City Chiefs were expected to have a deep and explosive offense in the 2025 NFL season. They didn't look the part in their first three games, with their top wide receivers unavailable.
Rashee Rice was hit with a six-game suspension for his involvement in a multivehicle crash in the summer, and Xavier Worthy exited the opener against the Los Angeles Chargers early with a dislocated shoulder.
Their absence thrust some high-profile role players such as Isiah Pacheco, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, and an aging Travis Kelce into more featured responsibilities that they weren't equipped to handle, leading to some severe offensive struggles for KC amid a 1-2 start to the year.
That's changed drastically in the last four games, with Xavier Worthy returning in Week 4 and Rashee Rice back with the team for their last outing against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Suddenly, all of that offensive potential that was heralded in the offseason has come to life, and the Chiefs might just have the deepest, most effective, and most efficient attack in the NFL.
Everybody could eat on the Chiefs
1. Patrick Mahomes over/under 275.5 passing yards
Patrick Mahomes has only hit this line from FanDuel twice this season, although both times came in the last three games. In the Kansas City Chiefs' beatdown of the Las Vegas Raiders last week, he threw for 286 in just three quarters on five drives.
The Washington Commanders' defense isn't quite as inept as the Raiders', but they have plenty of their own issues. Washington has given up the eighth-most passing yards this year. However, they've only allowed over 275 once, in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4.
2. Rashee Rice O/U 67.5 receiving yards, Travis Kelce O/U 43.5, Xavier Worthy O/U 41.5
To meet his line, Mahomes will have no shortage of weapons to target downfield. Kansas City completely abandoned the air attack in the fourth quarter after building a large lead over the Raiders, and it still had five receivers catch three or more balls.
Rashee Rice went for 42 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions, Travis Kelce reeled in three catches for 54 yards, and Xavier Worthy pulled down three balls for 35 yards. Any given Chiefs' pass-catcher could go off in a game, including Marquise Brown and even Tyquan Thornton.
3. Isiah Pacheco O/U 49.5 rushing yards
Last game, Isiah Pacheco ran 15 times for 58 yards and a touchdown, by far his best game this season as a pure rusher. It was a pretty low bar to clear. The Chiefs' beatdown of the Raiders showed that Pacheco's in a weird spot, at least for betting purposes.
He's the established top dog at running back, which means he'll handle the bulk of the early down carries and get plenty of opportunities when KC is trying to kill the clock. However, when a game gets really out of hand, like it did against Las Vegas, the team will turn to Brashard Smith or even Kareem Hunt to preserve Pacheco's health.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
