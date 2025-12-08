Official Quarterback Review: Grading Patrick Mahomes' Week 14 Performance

Things couldn't have gone worse for the Kansas City Chiefs last night against the Houston Texans. The Week 14 edition of Sunday Night Football featured the visiting Texans leaving Arrowhead Stadium with a 20-10 victory over Kansas City, pushing the Chiefs' record to 6-7.

Going into the game, it was well known that the offense would need to be the saving grace if the Chiefs wanted to walk away victorious. Unfortunately for them , the Texans' defense proved why it's the best in the National Football League, and Patrick Mahomes' performance is Exhibit A of that.

Quarterback Review

Mahomes entered this game holding a pretty good success rate over the Texans in his career, but before the whistle blew, it felt as if it was going to be a long day for Mahomes. His offensive line was injured, as Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, and Josh Simmons were all unavailable.

Wayna Morris filled in but got hurt on the first play of the game, forcing Esa Pole to make his NFL debut in a big game. At the end of the day, it felt like Mahomes was running for his life, which he was. Getting sacked twice and constantly being under pressure, Mahomes resorted to running the ball himself.

Finishing the game with 14 completions in 33 attempts, one attempt was received by Mahomes himself; he had 160 passing yards, averaged less than five receiving yards per reception, and had 59 rushing yards in seven carries. Zero touchdowns. Three interceptions.

Overall Quarterback Grade

Overall, Mahomes gets a C+ for his performance against the Texans, and there are a few reasons why. It could have easily been a lower grade if certain plays fell on his shoulders, but there were several instances where the Chiefs' offense could have hauled in big passes, but they slipped right through their fingers.

Additionally, the Chiefs already have a weaker offensive line, even when Smith, Taylor, and Simmons are healthy, and that was known going into the game. But with backup players filling in on the line and not being able to protect Mahomes, it can't all fall on the shoulders of the two-time MVP.

However, having less than 200 passing yards and tossing three interceptions has no excuse. His numbers aren't good enough for his grade to be anything more than a C+, regardless of other things being a factor at the end of the day.

