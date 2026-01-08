Why the Chiefs Must Be Bold in the 2026 Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs have a golden opportunity to bounce back in 2026 after finishing this season with a record of 6 - 11. They are used to picking at the end of the draft thanks to their dynasty, but they now have a top ten pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

That's huge for a franchise desperate for playmakers on both sides of the ball. Jeremiyah Love has been linked to the Chiefs across multiple mock drafts, but that's not the only player who can help out their offense. What's another player who can address their offense that the Chiefs can take in the first round?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Rob Rang writes for FOX Sports, and he released his mock draft now that all of the first-round picks are locked in place. At 9th overall, the Chiefs are predicted to select their Travis Kelce replacement in Kenyon Sadiq.

"Many of the teams picking this high have to settle on their head coach before determining what direction to head on draft day. With the future Hall of Famer Andy Reid, the Chiefs don’t have that problem, of course, but they could use the draft to help replace another living legend in Travis Kelce, who might be hanging up his cleats", said Rang.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) watches a play against the Las Vegas Raiders from the sideline during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Kelce was one of Patrick Mahomes ' favorite targets throughout his career, and it'll look different for the Chiefs offense without him. Kelce isn't guaranteed to retire this offseason, but all the signs point to him calling it on his legendary career. Even if he were to run it back for one more season, it would still be a good idea to prepare for life without him by selecting Sadiq.

"Sadiq isn’t as big or sure-handed as Kelce, but he’s a bowling ball with the rock in his hands and a ferocious blocker who could make Kansas City more versatile on offense".

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates scoring a touch down during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sadiq would have unrealistic expectations for replacing Kelce right away in their offense, but at this current moment, Sadiq is a better football player than Kelce. He plays with more tenacity on the field, and his blocking as a rookie would be better than Kelce's was at his prime.

Sadiq won't be able to replicate Kelce's production, but he gives Mahomes a reliable target to throw to when his options downfield are covered. He can begin to establish that connection, and one day it may get as automatic as with Kelce.

