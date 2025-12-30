Reid Addresses Higher-Than-Expected Draft Choice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid is like all of us.
Even Mr. Never Know in this Business didn’t expect a top-10 selection in the 2026 draft, unless Brett Veach had consummated another Patrick Mahomes-type trade. But even if tables were turned this week and the Chiefs, not the Raiders, were in line for the first-overall selection, Reid would trust in his general manager.
“With Brett and his crew doing it,” Reid said Monday afternoon, “that part's exciting to see. And what takes place, it’s something to look forward to. But you're right. It's not where you want to be, but it is where we are. And we've got good people doing the picking, headed up by Brett.”
After Week 18 results, Veach could be holding the highest selection of his tenure (2017-present) as Chiefs general manager. Currently in possession of the No. 9 choice, Veach could enter the offseason with as high as No. 8 or as low as No. 12 depending on what happens this weekend.
What could happen this week to push Chiefs to No. 8
A Chicago win over Detroit, for instance, could help the Chiefs leap-frog the Saints (currently No. 8) should Kansas City and New Orleans finish with equal records. That’s because draft-order ties are separated by strength of schedule. Teams with lower opponent winning percentages draft first, and the Chiefs (.509) are neck-and-neck with the Saints (.493).
For example, Atlanta’s win over the Rams on Monday Night Football actually increased that number for New Orleans and helped the Chiefs. The Saints close the year on Sunday against the Falcons, while the Chiefs travel to Las Vegas on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
Cincinnati (6-10), Miami (7-9) and Tampa Bay (7-9) also could finish tied with the Chiefs (6-10). However, the two Florida teams close the season against first-place opponents in their divisions and Kansas City ends with the Raiders (2-14), so the Dolphins and Bucs will almost certainly draft after the Chiefs.
Regardless of all that, when the clock hits zeroes at Allegiant Stadium Sunday, Veach already knows he’ll be in possession of an extremely valuable asset. It’s the latest example of unfamiliar territory for the Chiefs.
Chiefs haven't been close to top 10 since 2017
The team traded up to No. 10 in 2017 to select Mahomes and up to No. 21 in 2022 to take cornerback Trent McDuffie (before taking defensive end George Karlaftis at No. 30). Kansas City didn’t have first-round selections in 2018, 2019 or 2021.
Veach took defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah at No. 31 in 2023, then traded up to No. 28 for wide receiver Xavier Worthy in 2024 and traded back one slot for left tackle Josh Simmons in 2025.
