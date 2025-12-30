Reid Addresses Higher-Than-Expected Draft Choice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid is like all of us.

Even Mr. Never Know in this Business didn’t expect a top-10 selection in the 2026 draft, unless Brett Veach had consummated another Patrick Mahomes-type trade. But even if tables were turned this week and the Chiefs, not the Raiders, were in line for the first-overall selection, Reid would trust in his general manager.

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“With Brett and his crew doing it,” Reid said Monday afternoon, “that part's exciting to see. And what takes place, it’s something to look forward to. But you're right. It's not where you want to be, but it is where we are. And we've got good people doing the picking, headed up by Brett.”

After Week 18 results, Veach could be holding the highest selection of his tenure (2017-present) as Chiefs general manager. Currently in possession of the No. 9 choice, Veach could enter the offseason with as high as No. 8 or as low as No. 12 depending on what happens this weekend.

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks during a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What could happen this week to push Chiefs to No. 8

A Chicago win over Detroit, for instance, could help the Chiefs leap-frog the Saints (currently No. 8) should Kansas City and New Orleans finish with equal records. That’s because draft-order ties are separated by strength of schedule. Teams with lower opponent winning percentages draft first, and the Chiefs (.509) are neck-and-neck with the Saints (.493).

For example, Atlanta’s win over the Rams on Monday Night Football actually increased that number for New Orleans and helped the Chiefs. The Saints close the year on Sunday against the Falcons, while the Chiefs travel to Las Vegas on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Cincinnati (6-10), Miami (7-9) and Tampa Bay (7-9) also could finish tied with the Chiefs (6-10). However, the two Florida teams close the season against first-place opponents in their divisions and Kansas City ends with the Raiders (2-14), so the Dolphins and Bucs will almost certainly draft after the Chiefs.

Regardless of all that, when the clock hits zeroes at Allegiant Stadium Sunday, Veach already knows he’ll be in possession of an extremely valuable asset. It’s the latest example of unfamiliar territory for the Chiefs.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love speaks to the media during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis before the presentation of the Heisman trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Chiefs haven't been close to top 10 since 2017

The team traded up to No. 10 in 2017 to select Mahomes and up to No. 21 in 2022 to take cornerback Trent McDuffie (before taking defensive end George Karlaftis at No. 30). Kansas City didn’t have first-round selections in 2018, 2019 or 2021.

Veach took defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah at No. 31 in 2023, then traded up to No. 28 for wide receiver Xavier Worthy in 2024 and traded back one slot for left tackle Josh Simmons in 2025.

Chiefs Kingdom uses the Internet’s best destination for free and in-depth Chiefs news, right here with OnSI. Now that you’ve found us, don’t miss our FREE newsletter. Sign up for the latest info emailed each morning: SIGN UP HERE NOW.