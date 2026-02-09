During the week leading up to the Super Bowl, multiple media outlets meet with NFL insiders, former players, and analysts, gathering information that could be invaluable as the offseason takes shape. The Kansas City Chiefs' front office has been given additional time to prepare for the coming weeks and months, as the team missed the playoffs.

Heading into Sunday, multiple former players met with the media on radio row providing insight and analysis on the future of several teams. When it came to the Chiefs, Dan Orlovsky and Tony Gonzalez each spoke on the team's offseason and what challenges the front office and coaching staff will have to address.

Cap Situation and Important Decisions on Veteran Players

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) forces a fumble from Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“It’s [going to] be tough this offseason,” Gonzalez said. “Who are they going to bring back with the cap money they got? They got to re-sign some players. They’re [going to] have to cut some good players. [Trent] McDuffie the corner, he’s one of the best corners in the league. Are you [going to] give him that big max contract? Chris Jones, is still there making it.”

Roster Construction and Altering Offensive Scheme

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Pass protection was a major issue for Kansas City in 2025. Now, much of that was due to injuries along the offensive line, but the former tight end believes Veach should continue to invest in that department.

“I always like offensive line,” Gonzalez said. “I think if you give Patrick time, he’ll give you the world, he will dominate. You want to keep him healthy, so he doesn’t have to scramble that much. He got hurt when he was out there running around. My biggest thing is always [building] that offensive line. He’ll make average receivers look good; he’ll make good receivers look great. They’ll make great receivers at the Hall of Fame type level.”

Orlovsky, who was a former NFL quarterback, understands what goes into the position. The 12-year NFL veteran discussed how head coach Andy Reid and the coaching staff put too much on Patrick Mahomes' plate this season.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"I've been outspoken that there's a lot of scheme things that, in Kansas City, I still think are and have lacked," Orlovsky said. "I've been outspoken [to] go under center more, put bigger bodies on the field. That doesn't make him [Mahomes] a lesser player. I still think he's going to be at the highest end. He just doesn't have to do it 45 snaps a game."

"I think it helps everybody else, it doesn't just help Patrick," Orlovsky continued. "Patrick is still the most player at the position. I still think he's the best player at the position. Are guys playing better than him over this past year? Yes. That doesn't mean that they are, it's just that maybe they're in a little bit healthier situation; they're not asked to do as much."