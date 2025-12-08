How Chiefs’ 2025 Season Hinged on Consecutive 2nd-Quarter Plays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The season’s first snow hit Kansas City earlier in the week, but it wasn’t until Sunday night that downhill snowballs rolled up on the Chiefs.

“It just happens in this league, man,” a devastated Patrick Mahomes said after Kansas City’s 20-10 loss to Houston. “You can't really put a pin on what that exact thing is. You go out there and you give your best effort every single time.”

Those times were painful on Sunday, and as a result, the NFL’s resident dynasty is evaporating faster than the breath out of the Chiefs’ mouths. The snowball of setbacks in the frigid air on Sunday compounded quickly.

Consecutive plays early in the second quarter started the avalanche during Houston’s first touchdown drive, early in the second quarter.

With Trent McDuffie sidelined, rookie Nohl Williams locked up with Pro Bowler Nico Collins – and won. On the second play of Houston’s drive, second-and-9 from the Texans’ 11-yard line, Collins ran a crosser over the middle. Williams made one of the best plays of the year, punching the ball from Collins’ grasp, straight up into the air.

And if Mike Edwards had somehow been able to corral that loose ball, the Chiefs this morning might’ve been alive and kicking in the AFC playoff hunt. Instead, the ball hit the grass. Kansas City had to chart it as another MOBP, missed opportunity on big play, the team’s ninth dropped interception this season.

Chiefs don’t 'get all the calls'

One play later, with Williams one-on-one against Collins, officials had the last word. They flagged the rookie for a phantom holding call on the third-and-9 incompletion. Replays showed the 6-4, 222-pound receiver simply slipped.

Collins didn’t slip five plays later, on the other end of a phenomenal play that stifled the Chiefs. Facing second-and-7 from the Texan’s 40, Steve Spagnulo blitzed Drue Tranquill off the right edge. The linebacker flushed C.J. Stroud to the right sideline and, eluding Tranquill, George Karlaftis and Leo Chenal, lofted a pass precariously across his body toward the middle.

Edwards saw it and, eyes wide, stepped up to pick off the pass. But Collins swooped in to snatch it from the air, leaving Edwards and Williams in his wake. And 53 yards later, the Texans were in business. Stroud capitalized on a blown coverage to find Woody Marks in the left flat for a 9-yard touchdown.

Houston had driven 10 plays and 90 yards on the Chiefs, scoring the game’s first touchdown to take a 10-0 lead. It was an impactful volley in December at Arrowhead Stadium, on a night the Chiefs never led.

