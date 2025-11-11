The Reinforcements the Chiefs Have Coming for Broncos Battle
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their bye week with a lot to prove this season still. The Chiefs took the bye week as one to get their players healthier and make sure they are ready to make their second half push to the playoffs.
That is what the Chiefs are going to need if they want to come out on top in the AFC West and win their tenth straight division title. It is not something that will come easily, but it is something that they know they can get done.
In Week 11, that will be their first test of their second half of the season. The Chiefs are traveling to Mile High to face their long-time AFC West divisional rival, the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are the leaders right now in the AFC West and with an overall record of 8-2. With the Chiefs sitting at 5-4, this is the biggest game of the season for the Chiefs so far. This will be the first meeting between these two teams, and it is going to be a massive one. One that could decide the AFC West.
The Chiefs are going to be fresh, and they will need all the pieces to do their part if they want to win this game. The good news for the Chiefs is that they are getting some important players healthy for this game, and they are expected to play.
Chiefs Getting Key Player Back in Week 11
"Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Josh Simmons has returned to the team after dealing with a family matter that kept him away for several weeks, though it remains unclear when the first-round draft pick will be back on the field for them," said Fox Sports.
"Simmons earned the starting job on Patrick Mahomes' blindside early in fall camp, and he had exceeded almost all expectations through the first part of the season. But the 22-year-old suddenly left the team before its Week 6 game against the Detroit Lions, and the Chiefs have been intentionally vague about the circumstances surrounding his departure.
Reid also said right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who had left the Chiefs' loss to the Bills two weeks ago with an ankle injury, was doing better even before the team began its week off. It appears he will be available against the Broncos on Sunday."
