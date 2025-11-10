Why the Chiefs Are Still an AFC Favorite
The Kansas City Chiefs are always in the mixed. Coming into the season, a lot of people were looking to count them out, but they are in the middle of the pack right now, gaining some ground as they look to make a second-half push after their bye week. The Chiefs are 5-4 and are looking to improve on that. They will take this bye week to get healthy and make sure everyone is ready to go the rest of the way, and make that strong push to the playoffs.
In the Patrick Mahomes ERA in Kansas City, it has always been Super Bowl or bust. That is the only way they know how to do things in Kansas City. Since taking over as the starting quarterback, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to at least the AFC Championship game. Winning three Super Bowls on the way, has got Mahomes and the Chiefs thinking about getting the fourth one. That is the mindset this season, and they will need all hands on deck if they want to get it done.
After some early-season struggles and players being out, the Chiefs have turned it around and got the full roster back and are playing offense at a high level. The offense has been looking the best since nearly two seasons ago.
Chiefs Make Super Bowl Predictions List
"It's never too early to think about the Big Game," said Tom Viera of USA Today. And Jack McKessy of USA Today is predicting that the Chiefs will get revenge in this season's Super Bowl.
Kansas City Chiefs 24, Philadelphia Eagles 17
Chiefs vs. Eagles III ends with a return to form for the reigning AFC champs. It's easy to bet against the Chiefs making it back to the Big Game at this point in the season. They just lost to the Bills! They're 5-4! They're not even in a playoff spot if the season ended today!
Yeah, but at the end of the day, Patrick Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs are the Chiefs. Kansas City's defense has allowed the fourth-fewest points of any team – and the fewest of any that has played nine games. The Chiefs' +76 points differential is fourth-best in the league and second-best in the AFC.
In the last three weeks, they've won both of their games (they had a Week 9 bye). In Week 7, quarterback Jalen Hurts had a perfect passer rating with over 300 yards and three touchdown passes. In Week 8, running back Saquon Barkley had his first game with over 100 rushing yards (he had 150). Philadelphia ranks first in the league in EPA/play (0.370) and sixth in success rate (49.5%) in the last three weeks.
When the two teams meet again on the NFL's biggest stage, the difference is the Chiefs' outstanding defense. And with wide receiver Rashee Rice healthy for this matchup, Kansas City takes full advantage of the Eagles' Achilles' heel: their defensive secondary.
