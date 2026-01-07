Chiefs' Matt Nagy Schedules Two More Interviews

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – This is an important week for Matt Nagy.

The Chiefs’ offensive coordinator begins his initial head-coach interviews on Thursday with former colleague Mike Borgonzi in Tennessee, and now has scheduled two more virtual meetings: Las Vegas on Thursday and Arizona on Friday, per insider Jeremy Fowler.

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy: Raiders and Titans on Thursday, Cardinals on Friday



Broncos DC Vance Joseph: Titans, Raiders, Giants Cardinals between today and Friday — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 7, 2026

Nagy will no doubt rely on his body of work because the last half of the 2025 season was arguably the Chiefs’ worst offensive stretch since hiring Andy Reid in 2013. Kansas City finished with only 127 points over its final eight games, 30th in the NFL ahead of only the Jets (105) and Raiders (102).

That body of work includes an NFL coach of the year season in 2018, his first campaign at the helm of the Chicago Bears. That year, he meshed well with young quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and led the team to a division title and 12-4 mark.

Raiders, Cardinals could draft quarterbacks

Tom Brady and the Raiders are expected to draft a quarterback No. 1 overall. Two picks later, the Cardinals will be on the clock at No. 3. No doubt, Nagy’s work to develop not only Trubisky – the No. 2-overall choice the year before Nagy arrived in Chicago – and Patrick Mahomes as a rookie in 2017 will be atop their list of topics.

But without Mahomes, the Chiefs fell apart. They scored one touchdown in three games after his season-ending knee surgery, and became the first NFL team since the Raiders in 2009 to fail to reach 170 net offensive yards in three straight games.

Nagy could return to Chiefs

Nagy’s Kansas City contact doesn’t extend into 2026, so what he’ll do should he not receive a head-coach offer is uncertain. He could join a head coach with a defensive pedigree and call plays, or he could return to the Chiefs.

Reid seemed open to that possibility when asked about Nagy Dec. 23.

“Yeah, phenomenal,” Reid said, asked to evaluate Nagy’s performance up to that point in 2025. “I mean, we were on a record pace for a bit, as far as statistically. So, he does a nice job there.

“He deserves to be a head football coach in this league. So, that's exciting for him.”

Now the Titans’ general manager, Borgonzi is very familiar with Nagy. They worked together over most of Nagy’s two stints in Kansas City – sandwiched around the coach’s first stint as an NFL head coach.

Nagy isn’t the only Chiefs coordinator on Borgonzi’s radar, though. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo interestingly is the only reported candidate the Titans have requested yet to schedule his first interview.

The Titans will meet with current defensive coordinators Lou Anarumo (Indianapolis) and Vance Joseph (Denver), as well as former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

As Las Vegas gets its search off the ground, the Raiders have scheduled a meeting with Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb in addition to Nagy.

Arizona, meanwhile, has Nagy and Patriots passing game coordinator Thomas Brown on its initial list, along with current defensive coordinators Robert Saleh (San Francisco) and Anthony Weaver (Miami).

