The Bad News Spelled Out in Latest Chiefs Injury Report
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs had every player practicing for the first time in several weeks, although not every player was headed in a positive direction.
Starting running back Isiah Pacheco was downgraded from full on Wednesday to limited Thursday. The fourth-year veteran returned to practice this week after missing two games with an MCL injury in his knee.
The Chiefs, though, did get a pair of starters back on Thursday. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who tweaked his ankle in Sunday’s loss, was a limited participant after missing Wednesday. So was starting left guard Kingsley Suamataia, who sustained a concussion on Denver’s third-quarter interception Sunday.
The blocked PAT last week
Worthy and Suamataia are crucial to the offense. And, in Suamataia’s case, his presence is important to special teams as well. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub said Thursday that Suamataia’s injury caused a trickle-down missed assignment that wound up costing the Chiefs a massive blocked extra point on Sunday.
“Kingsley went down,” Toub said Thursday, “and we had to shuffle guys around a little bit. You only have eight guys up on the O-line, and you move guys around. And it happened.
“It's my job to make sure that everybody knows how to play everything. I mean, I'm gonna take full responsibility on that. That was a big disappointment, that block, for sure.”
Worthy has been a topic all week after Patrick Mahomes overthrew him on the second play of the game at Denver on Sunday. Had the Chiefs been able to make that early touchdown connection, or on the same series complete a deep pass to Tyquan Thornton, Sunday could’ve been a much different game.
“Yeah, so we got to hit on those,” offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said Thursday. “When we throw them, we got to hit it. We got to make them connect. And I know we've talked about giving a guy an opportunity, even sometimes we'll use the phrase, ‘If he's covered, he's uncovered.’ And so sometimes being able to give yourself a chance to catch the ball, that's what Pat was upset about with himself, making sure he gives the guy a chance. On both of those the overthrows, you just don't have a chance.”
If Pacheco needs to miss a third game, Kareem Hunt is expected to make another start. Hunt over the last two games has averaged 4.5 yards per carry (24 attempts, 108 yards) with two touchdowns.
Colts add Daniel Jones
Meanwhile, in Indianapolis, the headliner on the Colts’ practice report was Daniel Jones. The team listed its starting quarterback as limited with a calf injury. It’s his first appearance on an injury report since a neck ailment in 2023. Jones did not appear on the report Wednesday.
Also Thursday, the Colts returned defensive end Tyquan Lewis (limited, groin) and starting cornerback Kenny Moore (not injury related, rest). Both players sat out Wednesday’s practice.
