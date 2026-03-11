Secondary Free Agents That Would Fit the Chiefs’ Scheme

Kansas City made a major signing in the free agency pool earlier Monday morning. After signing Kenneth Walker, it looked like the Chiefs were bound to take a leap on the offensive side of the ball this upcoming year.

Although the run game might have improved, the defensive side took quite a hit. Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams, and Bryan Cook will not be suited up for the team next season.

As of right now, the only signing in the secondary that has been made for the Chiefs was picking up Alohi Gilman at free safety. The former Ravens safety can be a key piece alongside Chamarri Conner and Jaden Hicks. Not only can Gilman provide a strong pass defense, but his hard-hitting ability can increase the turnover margin.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) scrambles against Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (12) during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

When it comes to the rest of free agency, there will be plenty more major signings in the coming days. For Kansas City, after losing plenty of their secondary, they will have their eyes on guys that can build their depth against the pass.

Rams CB Cobie Durant

With almost half of the Chiefs’ secondary leaving for Los Angeles, it would be crazy to see a Rams player return the favor. Kansas City has been pretty consistent at developing quality cornerbacks into top players. Durant can play both slot and outside corner as well.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) signals during an NFC Divisional Round game against he Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

After this off-season so far, the Chiefs will want to rebuild this secondary as fast as they can. With Durant, the team gets someone that would not be too expensive and would play with a chip on his shoulder.

Bears S Jaquan Brisker

Another Chicago player that could change the Chiefs’ idea of a secondary. Brisker added four interceptions himself, while also recording seven sacks. A player that can add to the secondary and bring pressure to opposing quarterbacks would be a major pickup. He was a consistent player last year because of his appearances in every game.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) fires up the crowd after a penalty call against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Brisker would be a safety for Kansas City that could play all over the field. All in all, he would impact the team in various ways. Brisker has the potential to be a long-term safety for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have plenty of questions to answer in the coming weeks and months, and the secondary now looks like it is the biggest piece of those questions. We will see where the Chiefs will now go from here as they march toward the draft.