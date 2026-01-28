Chiefs Should Be Happy with Bills’ Head Coach Hire

The Buffalo Bills have promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady as their new head coach on Tuesday. After conducting several interviews with multiple candidates, the Bills prioritized continuity and hired Brady, who had served as the team's offensive coordinator for the last two years.

It is a monumental hire, as Sean McDermott had served as Buffalo's head coach for the last nine seasons. The 51-year-old coach was fired days after the Bills fell to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round of the playoffs.

As it pertains to the Kansas City Chiefs, how should they feel about the Bills hiring Brady as the head coach for 2026?

What This Means for the Chiefs

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

After firing McDermott, the Bills instantly became the most attractive landing spot for candidates looking for a head coaching job. With potential suitors, such as former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, taking interviews, Kansas City will be more than happy to see Brady take over as the head coach.

No disrespect to Brady, but the coaches named above would have caused sleepless nights for the Chiefs' coaching staff. While McDaniel ultimately flamed out in Miami, the 42-year-old coach played a crucial role in Tua Tagovailoa leading the league in passing in 2023. Meanwhile, Kubiak's scheme has been influential in the Seahawks reaching the Super Bowl in his first year with the team. Either one of those two would have been an incredible hire for Buffalo.

January 27, 2026; El Segundo, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel speaks at introductory press conference at The Bolt.

We have seen Brady have success with Josh Allen the last two seasons, but many offensive play-callers would look impressive with the 29-year-old quarterback behind center.

Personally, I have not been overly impressed by the Bills' offensive scheme. The majority of their success has been predicated on Allen's ability make plays outside the constructs of the scheme. Could that be a product of the lackluster pass-catching options around Allen?

Absolutely. But unless the Bills orchestrate a seismic trade for a player, such as A.J. Brown, this offense could look similar in 2026. I could be absolutely wrong on this, but Brady's system has revolved around the screen game, a strong run game, and Allen putting on a cape. It does not appear to be an innovative scheme, and again, that could be because of the lack of a true WR1.

There Will Be No Surprises Steve Spagnuolo

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo reacts from the sideline during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

While Kansas City has had its troubles with the Bills during the regular season in recent memory, the Chiefs know what to expect from Buffalo. If the Bills had gone out and hired someone not within the organization, several wrinkles could have been implemented into the scheme, potentially creating even more issues for opposing defenses.

With this hire, the Bills will continue to run the same offense, which has led to success, but Spagnuolo and the Chiefs' defense have been able to contain Buffalo's offense in key spots in the playoffs. Buffalo had an opportunity to elevate its offense to another level with a different coach in place.