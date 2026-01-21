Why Chiefs' Focus on Bills' Rivalry Must Linger This Offseason

Playoff results tend to be paramount in how teams operate the subsequent offseason, as those results leave a lasting impression in the organization's building for months leading up to the next season.

The Buffalo Bills losing to the Denver Broncos this past weekend led to the front office making a drastic decision, firing head coach Sean McDermott after nine seasons.

The move could be described as a knee-jerk reaction, but McDermott has come up short too many times, and this result is even more damning when considering that the Kansas City Chiefs were not able to obstruct the Bills' path to the Super Bowl. Buffalo had to just drive straight and avoid construction on the side of the road.

However, Josh Allen could not get out of his own way, committing four turnovers - two interceptions and two fumbles - which led to nine Broncos' points. McDermott's firing could signal moves to come for the Bills, who may need to be ultra-aggressive to get over the hump in 2026. What could Buffalo pull off this offseason that would catch the Chiefs' attention?

Acquiring a Star Receiver

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Entering the season, the Bills were hopeful that second-year wideout Keon Coleman would establish himself as the clear WR1. That did not come close to transpiring, and the 2024 second-round pick was a healthy scratch in multiple games this season. However, there is a clear answer to Buffalo's clear issue.

The Bills could go after the often-disgruntled A.J. Brown, who was seemingly unhappy this entire season with his experience in Philadelphia. The 28-year-old receiver voiced his discontent with the Eagles' mundane and ineffective offense on a weekly basis. With how the season unfolded and concluded, Brown has been named as an obvious trade candidate this offseason, as both sides could benefit from a divorce.

If made available, Buffalo should aggressively pursue Brown and supply Allen with a bona fide go-to option in the passing attack. From Kansas City's perspective, this would obviously raise eyebrows in the Chiefs' building. Throughout the last few years, specifically in the regular season, Kansas City's defense has had a difficult time slowing down Allen and the Bills' offense. With a true WR1, that will obviously be a more difficult task for the Chiefs' defense.

Hiring a Marquee Head Coach

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For years, the knock on McDermott has been his situational decisions in the biggest moments, specifically in the playoffs. The 51-year-old coach had several head-scratching choices that led to game-altering plays, which have played a part in Buffalo being unable to get over the hump and reach a Super Bowl.

Buffalo does not necessarily have to hire an offensive-minded coach, but whoever it brings in, that person should have late-game scenarios mastered. The Chiefs have been able to take advantage of the Bills' situational execution in several elimination games, but that supremacy could be negated with the right hire.