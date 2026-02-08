Why Mike Vrabel Reached Out to Andy Reid for Super Bowl Advice

It is an unusual sight not seeing the Kansas City Chiefs battling for a Lombardi Trophy, as they missed the playoffs this season after going 6-11. With Patrick Mahomes under center, Kansas City has featured in five of the last eight Super Bowls.

Instead, the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will face each other in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Both Mike Vrabel and Mike Macdonald will be making their Super Bowl debuts as head coaches.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel reacts during the second quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Vrabel has participated in the Super Bowl multiple times as a player, but has yet to reach the big game as a coach. His closest opportunity to accomplish that feat was in 2020 when the Tennessee Titans fell to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City would go on to win its first Super Bowl with Mahomes as the quarterback.

The Patriots' head coach turned to a couple of legendary head coaches, including the one who defeated him that day in Kansas City.

Vrabel's Receives Advice Ahead of Pivotal Game

Feb 5, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel talks to media members at the Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Athletic's NFL Senior Insider Dianna Russini reported on Saturday that the 50-year-old head coach sought advice from two Hall-of-Fame head coaches.

"While Belichick didn't get football's ultimate honor, he is helping the 2025 Coach of the Year," Russini stated. "New England's Vrabel reach out to Belichick and fellow Super Bowl-winning coach Andy Reid, tapping into their experience as he gets ready for the big game. Vrabel, of course, has been to the Super Bowl four times as a player, but never as a head coach."

New England's Success in 2025

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to the media after defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As Russini mentioned, Vrabel was the recipient of the Coach of the Year Award this season, leading the Patriots to a 14-3 record, an AFC East division title, and earning the No. 2 seed in the conference in his first year as the team's head coach.

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye was instrumental in New England's dominant season, completing 72 percent of his passes for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, finishing second in the MVP race.

The Chiefs' Biggest Threat Moving Forward?

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel talks to quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For years, the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, and Baltimore Ravens have been viewed as Kansas City's top competitors in the AFC. The Bengals have not figured out the offensive line and defense, which has caused them to miss the playoffs the last three seasons, while the Ravens and Bills have come up short in the postseason multiple times.

The Patriots were not expected to be this good this soon, as the roster is still a work in progress. That narrative can quickly change this offseason, win or lose in Super Bowl LX, as New England has $42.7 million in cap space heading, with the capability of creating additional space by moving off expensive contracts. Not to mention, there are players the Patriots' front office could consider trading for in the coming weeks and months, including Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver A.J. Brown.