Chiefs Could Be Source of Motivation For Patriots' Super Bowl Recovery

The New England Patriots were manhandled in Super Bowl LX, falling to the Seattle Seahawks 29-13, which was not an accurate representation of the dominant display by Seattle.

Several factors played a role in the game unfolded, but the Patriots' offensive line protection was the main culprit for the team's downfall. More specifically, rookie left tackle Will Campbell was abysmal, allowing 14 pressures and one sack.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel talks with offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, the one knock on Campbell's profile was his arm length, which could be exposed if he plays tackle. That was the case on Sunday, raising concerns about Campbell's long-term viability at left tackle. Many have suggested that the former LSU offensive lineman should slide over to guard.

While speaking with the media on Tuesday, New England's head coach Mike Vrabel shut down those concerns and firmly stood by Campbell as the team's left tackle moving forward.

Vrabel's thoughts

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel leaves the field at halftime against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“[You sign up to] play left tackle, you sign up to play corner, you sign up to play quarterback, you sign up to be the head coach, you get judged. You get scrutinized,” Vrabel said. “Will’s 22 years old. He’s our left tackle. He’ll get better. He’ll get stronger. [He had] moments where he played well, moments where he blocked the guy. There’s plays he’d like to have back."

“We’re not moving Will to guard, or center, or tight end, or anywhere else," Vrabel continued. "So, I don’t know what to tell you.”

How Patriots Should Learn from the Chiefs

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It was different circumstances, but Kansas City's offensive line was thoroughly exposed in Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Todd Bowles' defense was capable of generating pressure with its front four, allowing the Buccaneers to drop seven in coverage on every passing play.

Seattle essentially deployed the same type of defensive game plan, although head coach Mike Macdonald's exotic coverages are more complex for an opposing quarterback to dissect.

Nevertheless, General Manager Brett Veach did not want Patrick Mahomes taking that type of punishment again, completely revamping the offensive line before the next season. Kansas City acquired Orlando Brown Jr. from the Baltimore Ravens, signed Joe Thuney, and drafted Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith. New England needs to copy that formula and invest in the offensive line through free agency , trades, and/or the draft.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands off to Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' reluctance to adapt and adjust their roster and mindset is another teaching point for the Patriots. For instance, Kansas City refused to address the backfield last offseason, sticking with Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt as the focal points of the rushing attack.

While Vrabel is sticking up for his player, it could be detrimental to the team and Campbell's confidence if New England continues to line the 2025 fourth-overall pick at left tackle. The Patriots need to adjust their vision for Campbell's future and move him to guard while investing financial or draft capital into a legitimate starting left tackle.