Why Rueben Bain's Combine Measurables Should Concern Chiefs

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is near its end, and the week-long event has provided more clarity on prospects and rumors around the league.

As is the case every year, there are questions and concerns for several prospects, especially those expected to be first-round picks, that dominate the headlines. The discourse and speculation surrounding edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.'s measurables were one of the main topics. The concerns only grew after the former Miami Hurricanes' pass rusher's arm length measured at under 31 inches.

As the season progressed, pass rusher emerged as a clear need for the Kansas City Chiefs, who ranked 26th in the league with 33 sacks. Bain Jr. is a legitimate option for the Chiefs at pick No. 9, but should Kansas City be wary of taking the 6-foot-3, 263-pound edge rusher if he is available?

Why Chiefs Should be Concerned

Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) warms up before the game against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bain Jr.'s arm length measured at 30 and 7/8 inches, which was the second-lowest measurable, only longer than Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell, who is also viewed as a first-round prospect.

That is suboptimal for a pass rusher, as NFL offensive tackles are capable of completely marginalizing undersized edge rushers. This is the only concern with Bain Jr., but it is a red flag for players, especially on the outskirts along the line of scrimmage, including offensive tackles and edge rushers.

In terms of production, Bain Jr. was elite during his collegiate career, totaling 20.5 sacks, 33.5 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles across 38 games. However, the NFL is a completely different game, and we have seen smaller pass rushers struggle against formidable tackles. Yes, Bain Jr. will most likely be able to take advantage of below-average offensive linemen, but his impact could be nonexistent against teams with strong offensive lines.

Should the Chiefs Draft Bain Jr. if He is Available?

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is possible that the Miami product's stock falls slightly due to his measurables, and Kansas City could easily be a benefactor of that transpiring. However, if Bain Jr. is on the board at No. 9, are we sure the Chiefs would take the star pass rusher? It really depends on who is available, but this may not be a given like it was prior to the NFL Combine.

While Bain Jr. has an allotment of moves to evade offensive tackles, he may be more dependent on his high motor to produce sacks, which is not a negative, but teams look for edge rushers with elite physical traits, paired with the ability to consistently generate pressure independently.