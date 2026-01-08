What Rashee Rice Situation Means for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs are set to undergo their most significant coaching-staff changes in several years.

At the very least, they’ll need a new wide-receivers coach. But after allegations that surfaced Wednesday, they now need to monitor a situation surrounding Rashee Rice.

Rashee Rice’s ex-girlfriend in an Instagram post Wednesday has alleged domestic abuse, something the NFL has taken extremely seriously since 2014. The league released a statement regarding the allegations Wednesday morning.

“We have been in contact with the club about the matter,” the league told insider Mark Maske of the Washington Post, “which will be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy.”

No charges as of yet

According to ESPN.com beat writer Nate Taylor, no charges have been filed in either the Dallas or Kansas City areas, locations in which she alleges physical abuse took place.

“The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League,” the Chiefs organization said in a statement Wednesday night. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Rice, who just completed his third NFL season, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Typically, players in his contractual situations sign extensions before kicking off the final seasons of their deals.

Obviously, another NFL investigation into the recent allegations will prevent the Chiefs from extending the wide receiver.

Potential release

It’s also not out of the realm of possibility, especially after Wednesday’s allegations, that the Chiefs would consider releasing Rice. The ramifications of such a move would not hurt the team financially, resulting in less than $500,000 in dead money on their cap.

The bigger question the Chiefs need to weigh releasing Rice is whether public backlash from keeping him on their roster is more important than the obvious effect of losing his on-field production.

But until his ex-girlfriend files charges on the allegations and until the league completes its investigation under the personal conduct policy, releasing Rice would be a difficult move. It’s also important to understand that Rice, like any citizen, is innocent until proven guilty.

And the league generally awaits the completion of the legal process before levying punishment under the personal conduct policy.

Potential repeat offender in policy

The obvious problem for Rice, selected by Brett Veach and the Chiefs in the second round of the 2023 draft, is that the wide receiver served a six-game suspension under the personal conduct policy only four months ago.

The league suspended him for the season’s first six games after a Dallas judge sentenced him to 30 days in jail and five years’ probation. During the spring of 2024, Rice was involved in a multi-vehicle crash that injured several people. He pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges.

Rice would join a group of several players who’ve faced multiple investigations under the personal conduct policy, including Ezekiel Elliott, Antonio Brown, Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs.

And because the league tends to come down harder on repeat offenders, there’s a possibility the NFL would levy a substantial suspension this time, perhaps a full season.

The policy, which originated with Roger Goodell’s tenure as NFL commissioner, evolved in 2014 to specifically address domestic violence. As a result of those changes, every player and league employee are required to complete anti-domestic violence education and training.

Rice has played just 28 of a possible 58 games, including playoffs, over his first three NFL seasons. He sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 4 of the 2024 season. In 2025, following the six-game suspension to open the year, he ended the season on injured reserve with a concussion and missed the final three games.

The wide receiver, who turns 26 just before the NFL draft in April, finished the season second on the team with 53 receptions and third with 571 receiving yards, despite playing just eight games. His five touchdown receptions tied for the team lead.

Rice’s 8.0 yards after the catch per reception led all NFL receivers with at least 50 catches, and ranked fifth in the league behind Bijan Robinson (10.8), Ashton Jeanty (8.4), De’Von Achane (8.3) and Jahmyr Gibbs (8.2).

