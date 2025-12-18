Why Chiefs’ Stadium Situation Could Soon Pick Up Steam
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri didn’t just lose Patrick Mahomes this month. According to a report, the state could be losing the Chiefs, too.
“There is a meeting scheduled in Topeka on Monday,” reported Soren Petro of 810 WHB Thursday afternoon. “I'm being told the Chiefs are scheduled to be at that meeting, however the Royals are not. Barring a last minute ‘screw up by someone at the top’ announcing the Chiefs are moving to Kansas will happen after that meeting.”
The Chiefs have called Arrowhead Stadium in Western Missouri their home since it opened in 1972. The league’s third-oldest venue behind Chicago’s Soldier Field and Green Bay’s Lambeau Field, Arrowhead’s future has been a question for several years.
With the current lease scheduled to expire before the 2031 season, the Chiefs have been at the center of a tug-of-war between Missouri and Kansas as each state bids to serve as the team’s future home.
Ball in Chiefs' court
Both states have approved significant funding plans. All the Chiefs need to do is pick, but the decision hasn’t been easy.
Kansas undoubtedly offers the most lucrative option, compared to a full-scale renovation of Arrowhead. Not only have Kansas legislators approved up to 70 percent of funding for a multi-use domed facility, the Wyandotte County site also creates several potential revenue streams.
Building a dome allows the metro area to attract future Super Bowls, Final Fours and college football conference title games. Arrowhead is slated to host 2026 World Cup matches.
Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in October the Chiefs were still combing through details of both the Kansas and Missouri options.
“We’re still working on both the renovation of GEHA Field at Arrowhead as well as the possibility of building a new stadium somewhere in the metro area,” Hunt said before the Chiefs hosted the Commanders on Oct. 27.
“I wouldn’t say we’re in limbo. Stadium projects move at their own pace, and we’ve learned over the year that you can’t really force them to go faster even if you want them to. So, it’s just important for us to keep working both options. We’re glad that we have both options and hopefully sometime in the near future we’ll get to a decision.”
Tailgating is critical to fans
A large group of Chiefs fans don’t want to lose their team to Kansas because they don’t want to lose their tailgating experience at the Truman Sports Complex.
While plans for the proposed multi-use property in Kansas continue to evolve, nothing has been shared publicly that has addressed concrete plans for that facility’s tailgating options.
The team is well aware of the fans’ desires, having surveyed thousands of them. Results revealed the two most important factors were tailgating and the ability to match or exceed Arrowhead’s 142.2-decibel world-record noise.
