Kelce Isn’t Buying Reverse Approach to Beating Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end says Sunday's game requires old-school attack.

Zak Gilbert

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) spikes the football after scoring against the Denver Broncos during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Travis Kelce took some time to get away last week, spending a few days in New York. He even made an appearance at his favorite Big Apple establishment, Puffy’s Tavern.

Inside that Tribeca bar, as well as watering holes all over the country, conversations have centered on Denver’s 8-2 record, tied with the Colts and Patriots for the NFL’s best mark. One reason that some rankings lack respect for the Broncos is their penchant for slow starts. So, let the Broncos score first and it’s a guaranteed win, right?

travis kelce, tyquan thornton, juj
Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) celebrates with tight end Travis Kelce (87) and wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) after a reception against the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“That's not how that works,” Kelce said on Wednesday’s edition of New Heights, disagreeing with his brother’s suggestion. “Nobody in their right mind is just like, ‘Let's spot ‘em seven.’

“I think we're going to try and start fast and finish even faster. I think that's going to be the key to the game right there.”

nik bonitt
Nov 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) and linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) celebrate after defeating the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Broncos start slowly but finish fast

The key to the Broncos’ record is points in the final quarter. They rank third in the league with 96 fourth-quarter points. Incredibly, they’ve scored first only once in 10 games.

And while their tendency to start slowly but win so many games is baffling, it’s easier to understand when looking at quarterback Bo Nix. The second-year starter when playing with a lead this season has an 88.8 passer rating with seven touchdown passes and four interceptions. When playing from behind, Nix’s rating jumps to 100.9 with 11 touchdown passes and only one interception.

But Andy Reid sees one statistic as what defines Nix in Sean Payton’s offense: Eight wins.

bo nix, sean payto
Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

“Yeah, he's picking up what Sean's asking him to do,” Reid said Wednesday, “and then executing and doing a good job with that. And that's a primary responsibility of the quarterback. You're going to be given a scheme, and you got to become a master of it and make everybody around you better. And he's done a nice job with that.”

Defense has covered up Denver's offense last two weeks

Payton’s done a nice job to keep his team focused while the defense carries the Broncos over the last two weeks. Since the beginning of Week 9, Denver is averaging just 14.0 points and 245.5 total net yards, both 28th in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Broncos’ defense over the last two weeks ranks second with 11.0 points allowed per game and third in yards (228.0).

“I think right now,” Kelce added, “the Broncos are playing so well together. They're playing complementary football. They might not have a lot of games where they're scoring a lot of points but they're playing great defense.

“And then in those big moments, their offense keeps finding ways to win football games. And Bo Nix, man, we've said it on here before. It's like, when the pressure is on, it seems like he just turns into a different guy. So, it's going to be a four-quarter heavyweight battle. I'm here for it. I love these kind of games.”

travis kelc
Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) carries the ball defended by Washington Commanders safety Tyler Owens (18) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

