Kelce Isn’t Buying Reverse Approach to Beating Broncos
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Travis Kelce took some time to get away last week, spending a few days in New York. He even made an appearance at his favorite Big Apple establishment, Puffy’s Tavern.
Inside that Tribeca bar, as well as watering holes all over the country, conversations have centered on Denver’s 8-2 record, tied with the Colts and Patriots for the NFL’s best mark. One reason that some rankings lack respect for the Broncos is their penchant for slow starts. So, let the Broncos score first and it’s a guaranteed win, right?
“That's not how that works,” Kelce said on Wednesday’s edition of New Heights, disagreeing with his brother’s suggestion. “Nobody in their right mind is just like, ‘Let's spot ‘em seven.’
“I think we're going to try and start fast and finish even faster. I think that's going to be the key to the game right there.”
Broncos start slowly but finish fast
The key to the Broncos’ record is points in the final quarter. They rank third in the league with 96 fourth-quarter points. Incredibly, they’ve scored first only once in 10 games.
And while their tendency to start slowly but win so many games is baffling, it’s easier to understand when looking at quarterback Bo Nix. The second-year starter when playing with a lead this season has an 88.8 passer rating with seven touchdown passes and four interceptions. When playing from behind, Nix’s rating jumps to 100.9 with 11 touchdown passes and only one interception.
But Andy Reid sees one statistic as what defines Nix in Sean Payton’s offense: Eight wins.
“Yeah, he's picking up what Sean's asking him to do,” Reid said Wednesday, “and then executing and doing a good job with that. And that's a primary responsibility of the quarterback. You're going to be given a scheme, and you got to become a master of it and make everybody around you better. And he's done a nice job with that.”
Defense has covered up Denver's offense last two weeks
Payton’s done a nice job to keep his team focused while the defense carries the Broncos over the last two weeks. Since the beginning of Week 9, Denver is averaging just 14.0 points and 245.5 total net yards, both 28th in the NFL.
Meanwhile, the Broncos’ defense over the last two weeks ranks second with 11.0 points allowed per game and third in yards (228.0).
“I think right now,” Kelce added, “the Broncos are playing so well together. They're playing complementary football. They might not have a lot of games where they're scoring a lot of points but they're playing great defense.
“And then in those big moments, their offense keeps finding ways to win football games. And Bo Nix, man, we've said it on here before. It's like, when the pressure is on, it seems like he just turns into a different guy. So, it's going to be a four-quarter heavyweight battle. I'm here for it. I love these kind of games.”
