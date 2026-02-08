Chiefs Still at Heart of League's Changing Landscape

Super Bowl LX is nearing, and while the game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots is obviously the main event, it is also an opportunity for NFL insiders to gain invaluable information.

The Athletic's Senior NFL Insider Dianna Russini spoke with multiple league sources during the week leading up to the big game and reported a couple of tidbits that could affect the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason.

Vikings' Quarterback Situation

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) stiff-arms Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (59) after a seven yard run during the first quarter of their game Sunday, January 4, 2026 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A situation that has been precariously hanging over Minnesota this offseason has been the landscape of their quarterback room. Second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been underwhelming since being drafted 10th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

That has prompted Minnesota's brass to explore veteran quarterback options to bring in for competition for the soon-to-be third-year signal caller.

It does not help that the Vikings' 2024 starting quarterback, Sam Darnold, has led the Seahawks to the Super Bowl this season, coming off a campaign in which he led Minnesota to a 14-3 record last season. McCarthy missed his entire rookie year with a torn meniscus, which he suffered last preseason.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

As everyone knows, the Vikings allowed Darnold to walk in free agency, handing the keys, with a Super Bowl-caliber roster to McCarthy. In the 23-year-old quarterback's first year as the starter, he completed 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 10 games. Not only was McCarthy pitiful on the field, but he also continued to be forced off the field with several injuries.

As for how this relates to Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL late in the season, putting his status for the start of the 2026 season in serious doubt. The Chiefs could be in the market for a veteran quarterback as a placeholder until Mahomes is cleared to return to the field.

The Vikings could be prioritizing different options than the Chiefs, but if Kansas City were to look for a temporary quarterback, Minnesota could provide competition, depending on who the head coach, Kevin O'Connell, views as legitimate candidates. Ironically, both Kansas City and Minnesota enter the offseason with the two lowest cap flexibilities.

Raiders' Star Pass Rusher Could be on the Move

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Russini reported, "Strong sense in league circles that Maxx Crosby could be traded." The writing has been on the wall for a potential move, as Las Vegas and Crosby left off on the wrong foot to end this past season, with the Raiders shutting down the 28-year-old pass rusher for the final two weeks of the season in an attempt to clinch the No. 1 pick. That was accomplished, and it was already clear that Las Vegas is in a rebuild.

Trading Crosby could garner multiple first-round picks , which would expedite the rebuilding process. Obviously, the Chiefs and Raiders are division rivals, and while moving Crosby would initially weaken Las Vegas, the draft capital it would gain in return would be concerning for Kansas City's brass.