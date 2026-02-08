Chiefs Still Hold These SB Records as of Sunday Morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Seattle 26, New England 17.

That’s according to the Travis Kelce of NFL broadcasters.

For two generations, Chris Berman has been a lighthouse for the NFL. His NFL Primetime highlights complete with hilarious nicknames such as “Eric Sleeping With Bieniemy” and presence among players and coaches have made him one of the best ambassadors in league history.

Aug 2, 2025; Canton, OH, USA; Pro Football Hall of Fame emcee Chris Berman speaks during the Class of 2025 enshrinement ceremonies at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He’s also a prolific Super Bowl prognosticator, and this year he sees a nine-point Seattle victory on Sunday night – with a salute to the Chiefs.

“The AFC was turned completely on its ear,” Berman wrote Friday. “The perennial conference champion Kansas City Chiefs never really reached solid footing, then Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL and Andy Reid's team was a rare down and out.”

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts on stage after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Indeed, but even though Mahomes and the Chiefs weren’t in his way, Josh Allen was an all-too-common “out” of the playoffs. A former Bills coach, however, has a remarkable opportunity to continue a 20-year, 19-year Super Bowl pattern on Sunday.

Former Buffalo defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Leslie Frazier can earn his first Super Bowl title since William Refrigerator Perry was scoring goal-line touchdowns for the Bears.

“If the Swami is correct,” Berman added, referring to his own nickname, “there will be at least one record set. Seattle assistant coach Leslie Frazier will have the longest gap between Super Bowl rings -- 40 years! He was a ‘Super Bowl Shuffle’ Chicago Bear in the 1985 season and an Indianapolis assistant in the 2006 season as well.”

Jan 26, 1986; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bears defensive back Shaun Gayle (23) helps Leslie Frazier (21) off the field after he injuring his knee against New England Patriots during Super Bowl XX at the Superdome. The Bears defeated the Patriots 46-10. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Josh McDaniels and Brendan Daly

While Frazier could have his first ring in 19 years, Josh McDaniels will be out to prevent it. The Patriots’ offensive coordinator has his own remarkable opportunity on Sunday – the chance to earn a ring in a third different stint with New England.

And if he does, he’ll eclipse the Chiefs’ Brendan Daly for the most overall Super Bowl rings by an assistant coach.

Jan 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots defensive line coach Brendan Daly against the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Daly, who has a nickname, too – Lord of the Rings – holds six Super Bowl rings, most ever by an assistant coach. He earned his first three with the Patriots, in 2014, 2016 and 2018, then won three more with the Chiefs (2019, 2022 and 2023).

McDaniels, however, also has six Super Bowl rings – although only five of them have come as an assistant coach. He earned his first as a personnel assistant in 2001, then joined Bill Belichick’s coaching staff and won five more (2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018). McDaniels can match Daly’s assistant-coach NFL record on Sunday.

Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels looks on in the in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

McDaniels and Steve Spagnuolo

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has four Super Bowl rings, all as a coordinator (with the New York Giants in 2007 and the Chiefs in 2019, 2022 and 2023). Spagnuolo owns the NFL record for most rings earned by a coordinator, offensive or defensive.

McDaniels, who won rings as an offensive coordinator in 2014, 2016 and 2018, can match Spagnuolo’s coordinator record on Sunday. Ironically, McDaniels served as Spagnuolo’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with Spagnuolo was head coach of the St. Louis Rams in 2011.

