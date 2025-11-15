Division of Labor: Chiefs’ String of AFC West Crowns in Jeopardy
DENVER, Colo. – NFL teams have authored some impressive streaks since the league expanded to 32 teams in 2002, but the Chiefs’ stretch of nine consecutive AFC West titles is one of the most impressive.
The second-longest string of division championships in league history (New England won 11 straight from 2009-19), it’s precariously in the crosshairs of the Denver Broncos. Andy Reid’s primary goal, presented every year on Day 1 of training camp, is an endangered species.
“It's huge,” linebacker Drue Tranquill said Friday, asked about the streak. “It's a culture established by guys that were here before me and carried on to this day with the guys that are here. And it means a lot.
“You want to win the division, set yourself up. It's an automatic bid into the dance. And so that's goal No. 1. And obviously we got to get a big win this week against Denver.”
Odds at stake
A big win against Denver would completely upend the odds to win the division, and the Chiefs not only know it, they feel it.
“It’s the first goal we have that Coach Reid puts up, is win the division,” Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday. “And we understand that it's always a challenge, and you have to go up against really good football teams that that are scouting you all year long.
“And so, if we can go out there and handle business and do what I think we can do, we can find a way to win this division. And so, everything is kind of out in front of us. We have to go out there with the right mindset”
Biggest game in Denver since 2015 season
The Broncos have a mindset, too. As Denver (8-2) prepares to host the Chiefs (5-4) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), there’s a reason most see this game as the biggest in Broncos Country since they won Super Bowl 50 a decade ago.
A Denver win not only gives the Broncos a head-to-head advantage in potential tiebreakers, it also give them a massive lead on the Chiefs, something no AFC West team has had in a long time.
“We know it's very important for what we want to be at the end of the year,” Chris Jones noted Thursday. “So, this game kind of counts as two games. Last year was very, very close, physical game. So, got a lot of respect for those guys, and we know what they bring to the table. So, we're gonna prepare well and be ready to play Sunday.”
