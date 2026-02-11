Three Pass Rushers Chiefs Could Sign in Free Agency

The Kansas City Chiefs are one month away from the start of their roster retooling, a dire need as the franchise looks to hit a soft reset button with a few position groups on both sides of the ball. It was odd to see the Chiefs no longer a participant in the postseason, but it was likely for the better. One of the position groups they will need assistance in is edge rusher, which needs stylistic change.

George Karlaftis is the cornerstone pass rusher, but the rest of the room lacks while third-round selection Ashton Gillotte left much to be desired as a rookie. Free agency and the NFL Draft don't provide high-end talents or prospects, but there will be some adequate options of different play-types on the open market. Let's look at three free agent pass rushers the Chiefs could sign in free agency next month.

Jaelan Phillips, Philadelphia Eagles/Miami Dolphins

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Phillips could command more average annual value this offseason due to the lack of preimer talents at the position on the market. That shouldn't deter the Chiefs into targeting him as a target for their defense. Injuries have plagued the former Miami Dolphins standout edge defender for the past couple of seasons, but the talent is evident when healthy.

Phillips commands heavy hands and quality explosiveness off the edge, providing an ample rush arsenal combined with good size and length against the run. He is exactly the type of player that if he keeps a full bill of health, it could be the ultimate steal for the Chiefs.

K'Lavon Chaisson, New England Patriots

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'lavon Chaisson (44) celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Chaisson was former first-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but after five career sacks in Duval County and being cut by the Carolina Panthers before the start of the 2024 offseason, it looked as though his career was over. All it takes is for one team to believe, and two of them did: the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots, where he has 15 sacks in the past two years combined.

Chaisson was a key pieces of the Patriots run to the Super Bowl this season with nine sacks, including three in the postseason, and he will likely command a decent payout in free agency. His explosiveness, length, and bend off the edge already make him a fun pass rusher, but he has also shown some ability against the run.

Boye Mafe, Seattle Seahawks

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is pressured by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Just two sacks in the regular season isn't something to clamor home about, but Mafe was a terrifc rotational pass rusher for the Super Bowl champions this season, tallying 44 total pressures, including the playoffs. The Chiefs need a true boost with pure pass rush ability, and Mafe is a quick winner with great bend and explosiveness to soften the edge and turn the corner with ease. While he may not be a starter, he would be a sound addition to any pass rush rotation.

Register for our absolutely FREE newsletter, emailed with the latest news, analysis, and the best stories on your beloved Chiefs each day. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Be sure to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @ZakSGilbert and make sure you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.