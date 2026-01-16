Why Chiefs Need More Juice at Edge Rusher This Offseason

During the 2022 season, the Kansas City Chiefs rode a wave of inexperienced, yet talented players to a Super Bowl victory in an instant classic against the Philadelphia Eagles. One of the key members of this group of George Karlaftis, one of two first-round selections from the draft who made a significant impact on the field.

Three years later, Karlaftis is sitting at home in an unusual situation with no playoffs to worry about. He is a cornerstone talent on the roster, one of the most effective pass rushers in his division, and was given a long-term extension in the offseason. However, like much of the Chiefs' roster, there will be some retooling and renovation needed at defensive end, signaling a time for change in play-style.

More juice is needed at edge rusher

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) returns an interception during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Karlaftis is safe in terms of job security, and unless the Chiefs decide, for whatever reason, to blow up the entire roster, he is their star pass rusher. However, I don't think general manager Brett Veach did a great job with adding more explosiveness to the room this past offseason, and mainly ran it back with guys like versatile lineman Charles Omenihu, defensive end Mike Danna, and former first-round selection Felix Anudike-Uzomah, including third-round draft choice Ashton Gillotte.

I had high hopes for Gillotte. At Louisville, he won with impressive pass rush moves and power at the point of attack, but he didn't provide the burst and explosiveness when asked. In a strictly rotational role and just two starts, Gillotte had 1.5 sacks, an interception, and 10 pressures in 17 games. That is not going to cut it, even as he continues to grow and evolve at the next level.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It is time for the Chiefs to revamp this room with explosive cabilites, players who can win with speed-to-power, bend around the corner, and stress opposing offensive tackles in their pass sets that overwhelm their foot speed capabilities. Thankfully, there are options in the trade market, free agency, and the NFL Draft. Let's look at some of the possibilties in this year's draft.

Miami's Rueben Bain Jr, Texas Tech's David Bailey, and Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas are possibilities if the Chiefs are looking for players who get home at the quarterback and generate quick pressures through a variety of skill sets. This would help defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo extensively in remodeling the edge rusher room with players who can provide ample impact and make his defense that much more violent on the edges.

