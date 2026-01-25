Three Players Chiefs Must Keep This Offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs face a critical offseason following their dismal 6-11 campaign, in which they dropped nine games by at least one score. This disappointing season may mark the end of their dominant dynasty that has ruled the NFL since 2018. General manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid enter a crucial several-month stretch in which they must retool the roster.

Kansas City has several key pieces on both sides of the ball that will continue to build around, such as Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, George Karlaftis, Creed Humphrey, rookie Josh Simmons, and Trey Smith, amongst others. With a roster that may look starkly different in 2026, these are the three key players the Chiefs must keep on their roster this offseason.

Travis Kelce, tight end

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates a touchdown catch in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium. | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I have written about the possibility of Travis Kelce entering retirement while also asking for his return to finish his career on the right note. As the Chiefs assess their options for a potential successor and Kelce ponders his future, the future Hall of Fame tight end may have hinted on his podcast, "New Heights", at his future plans after Eric Bieniemy, who helped engineer the offense from 2018 to 2022, was brought back to be the offensive coordinator.

"He's one of my favorite coaches of all time, one of my favorite people of all time," Kelce said in the latest episode of New Heights. "I've had so many unbelievable growing moments under him as a player, as a person, and I just love the guy. It's gonna be awesome to see him back in the building and see him back wearing the Chiefs logo, baby."

Kelce provides a great veteran presence to the locker room and showed flashes that he can still contribute, though 2026 could be to a lesser degree. Only time will tell about his future in the league.

Kristian Fulton, cornerback

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kristian Fulton (8) leaves the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Fulton wasn't utilized correctly for much of the 2025 season until late in the season as the starting outside cornerback. However, when he stepped onto the field and played to his comfort level, the results showed with aggressive play and shutdown ability on the perimeter. While he may save $5 million against the salary cap this offseason, Fulton would be wise to keep him as a piece of the secondary in 2026.

Bryan Cook, safety

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) runs to the field against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

If there is one player the Chiefs must keep or re-sign this offseason, it is free safety Bryan Cook. He has evolved into a quality backend defender with good range, ball skills, and adequate play-making ability that would be missing next season without his presence. He should have plenty of suitors in free agency, but Kansas City would be smart to keep him around for a couple of more seasons.

