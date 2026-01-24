Why Eric Bieniemy’s Return is Perfect For Chiefs

For the last few seasons, we have begun to see the flirtations of inconsistencies in the Kansas City Chiefs' offense, from the passing game dynamic to execution in the run game from the team's group of tailbacks. After a 6-11 season, the Chiefs are hoping to aggressively change their outlook with a productive run game in 2026.

With Matt Nagy pursuing other avenues, the Chiefs brought back one of the key figures behind the explosive and consistently dangerous offense in the early years of the dynasty: offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who was at one point considered one of the top head coaching candidates in the NFL. The Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid, along with a raving Travis Kelce, are hopeful Bieniemy's return signals progress and changes to the offense necessary to the team's success.

Bieniemy's return might be what the doctor ordered

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA;

After leaving the Chiefs following the 2022 Super Bowl run, Bieniemy became the offensive coordinator with the Washington Commanders before their regime change. Then, he worked in the same role at UCLA, coaching now-Oregon quarterback and true freshman Dante Moore before returning to the NFL the next year as running backs coach with the Chicago Bears and Ben Johnson, reaching the NFC divisional round as the No. 2 seed.

Bieniemy was drafted as a running back and seems to have a weak spot for the position. The run game was efficient when he was in Kansas City during his first tenure, and working under run game savant Ben Johnson may have allowed him to gain some knowledge on how to grow and execute an effective run game that could help offset the passing game. There was plenty of creativity and well-executed plays in this area, and I don't doubt that Bieniemy played a role here.

Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA;

The man behind the Chiefs' explosive offense from 2018 to 2022 might be what the doctor ordered for this group. Yes, general manager Brett Veach must add more adequate talent at running back, especially in a sound class of free agents and NFL Draft prospects available this offseason. However, having a good running back or a group of them won't matter if the blocking schemes and the plays themselves are not sufficient.

This is where Bieniemy comes in. His recent experiences may add more flow and much-needed creativity to allow for a balanced, yet dangerous offense to emerge once more for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Reid, and the Chiefs. While there are concerns this could flop, sometimes, losing momentum and getting demoted in a sense can change perspectives for coaches such as Bieniemy.

