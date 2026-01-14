Three Reasons the Chiefs Offseason is Intriguing

It has been over a decade since the Kansas City Chiefs last missed the playoffs, which was in 2014. Challenging for Super Bowls for the majority of that time has presented the Chiefs with a feeling of uncertainty entering his offseason, as this is unfamiliar territory for an organization that has become accustomed to planning for monumental games during this time of the year.

Obviously, that is not the case this season, as Kansas City finished third in its own division with a 6-11 record, which was the first time since 2015 that the Chiefs did not win the AFC West.

With Kansas City entering a new chapter in its franchise's history, here is a look at why this offseason will be interesting to watch unfold for the Chiefs.

Kansas City's Draft Position

Drafting inside the top 10 was not on the bingo card for the Chiefs, but that is where they find themselves, as they hold the ninth-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. With how the season was unravelling, ending with a top pick may not be the worst thing for a team that needs to re-tool at several positions. Now, losing Patrick Mahomes to a season-ending injury that could carry over into the 2026 season is not how Kansas City wanted to end up where it is now.

If Mahomes was healthy for the final three weeks, even if the Chiefs were officially eliminated from the playoffs at that point, the 30-year-old quarterback would have probably played for at least two of those games. Mahomes' injury also sprung Kansas City to shut down several starters for the rest of the season.

Nevertheless, the Chiefs' spot in the upcoming draft provides an immense opportunity for the team to land a blue-chip player at a position of need.

Potential Major Roster Changes

Mahomes' uncertain status for next season has placed a wrench in Kansas City's offseason decisions. If Mahomes was fully healthy and avoided this whole situation, the Chiefs may operate under the same mindset, which is attempting to take advantage of this window and marginally go all-in for a Super Bowl in 2026.

Unfortunately, that is not the case, and General Manager Brett Veach and the front office can view next season as an opportunity to recalibrate and somewhat hit the reset button, jumpstarting the next phase in the Mahomes era.

That could lead to the team trading away or moving on from several high-end contributors in the coming weeks. Cornerback Trent McDuffie has been rumored to be on the trade block this offseason, as the 25-year-old is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. Kansas City not extending McDuffie is a telling sign that his run in this organization could be coming to an end.

Because the Chiefs are currently $58.1 million over the cap, possess only six draft picks, and their roster has aged out to an extent, there could be other players who have built the foundation of this dynasty, who could also be on the move.

These conversations and decisions are never easy, but at some point, the Chiefs may have to trade players and look towards the future.

Offensive Coordinator Search

Kansas City has rotated between Matt Nagy and Eric Bienemy as the offensive coordinator since Mahomes took over as the team's starter in 2018. Nagy's contract has expired, and he is interviewing for several head coach vacancies around the league.

That means the Chiefs will most likely have a new offensive coordinator in 2026, and Andy Reid needs to be steadfast and aggressive in this process. Kansas City needs to step out of its comfort zone and hire a big-time play-caller who can elevate this offense to another level next season. With Mahomes as the quarterback, the Chiefs should be within the group of teams that average north of 25 points per game.

