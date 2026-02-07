Three Senior Bowl Tight Ends Chiefs Could Target in NFL Draft

One week has passed since the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, where many of the top college football prospects from across the country arrived for the start of the NFL Draft pre-selection process. The Kansas City Chiefs had personnel in attendance to evaluate, interview prospects, and to get more information that will allow them to narrow their draft board down.

A position they likely had their eyes on was the tight ends in attendance. While the Kenyon Sadiq's and Eli Stowers were not on-site, several players who could be the replacement or successor for franchise tight end and pass-catcher Travis Kelce. With that in mind, let's look at three tight end prospects from the Senior Bowl the Chiefs could draft this April.

Justin Joly, North Carolina State Wolfpack

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National tight end Justin Joly (17) of North Carolina State grabs a touchdown during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Chiefs should focus on player development and evolution as they look to potentially retool much of their roster. At tight end, there won't be an easy solution with Noah Gray lacking enough production to provide a substantial argument to make him the team's top tight end, which is why N.C. State's top pass-catcher from last season could be a possibility. Joly is a long frame and has great ball skills with all of the tools to be a quality blocker as an in-line tight end at the next level.

Sam Roush, Stanford Cardinal

Oct 26, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Sam Roush (86) breaks a tackle by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Zamari Stevenson (17) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

One of the few tight ends in the class that brings a traditional skill set to the table, Roush was a productive player for the Cardinal with 1,200 career yards and four touchdowns, arguably one of the program's best playmakers in the last couple of seasons. Roush brings great size, natural athleticism, and flashes greatly in pass protection and as a run blocker, showcasing some versatility that could be valuable in the Chiefs offense.

Roush made a name for himself in Mobile and has garnered fans in the process. Look for Roush to continue to see his stock rise as the rest of the NFL gets their attention on the Stanford standout.

Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M Aggies

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) celebrates a first down against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Boerkircher was never a true standout at Nebraska or Texas A&M, but sometimes it takes one team to give a player with limited production in college a chance to shine at the next level. Boerkircher has a skill set that could intrigue the Chiefs with red zone production (three touchdowns on the season) and ample ball skills, functional athletic ability, and skillful blocking at the point of attack. Boerkircher was a true standout in Mobile at his position, and is a player to watch moving forward.

Register for our absolutely FREE newsletter, emailed with the latest news, analysis, and the best stories on your beloved Chiefs each day. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Be sure to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @ZakSGilbert and make sure you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.