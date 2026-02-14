Three Wide Receivers Chiefs Could Sign in Free Agency

For the longest time, the Kansas City Chiefs have loved inserting speed into their offense. It has defined what we have witnessed of this franchise and its offense since 2018, when Patrick Mahomes took the league by storm alongside Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. However, the NFL has evolved to the point where they know how to slow down the sheer explosiveness and burst of the Chiefs.

With Eric Bieniemy returning as offensive coordinator and a few key wide receivers such as JuJu Smith-Schuster, Hollywood Brown, and Tyquan Thornton set to enter free agency, the Chiefs are looking at making new additions to their pass-catcher rooms, including different styles of playmakers to provide for Mahomes as he evolves entering his 30s.

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) reacts with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after a touchdown catch against the Detroit Lions during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

General manager Brett Veach has a task ahead of him with retooling much of the roster on both sides of the ball, including the wide receiver position. With that in mind, let's look at three players at wide receiver in free agency the Chiefs could sign to add to Mahomes' arsenal.

Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) takes the field to practice before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Things haven't gone well for Samuel after being traded to the Commanders. He remains an incredibly versatile wide receiver with the body type of a running back but the skill set of a pass-catcher who was once making defensive coordinators furious on Sundays, being unable to slow down the veteran playmaker. Entering his age-30 season, Samuel may not be the elite playmaker he was almost five years ago, but he could provide reliability, football IQ, and run-after-catch ability for Mahomes.

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers

Romeo Doubs would be a great fit for the Chiefs offense. Good at creating his own space, good downfield burst. Ball tracking and hands area plus. Hard to imagine him not being productive in the Chiefs system. Jmac vibes? pic.twitter.com/PmPE1Tnyya — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) February 6, 2026

One of my favorite player-to-team fits in free agency, Doubs was part of a young, yet crowded, wide receiver room in Green Bay, but could be a top target in Kansas City. He is an explosive pass catcher with great hands and ball tracking skills to make grabs over the shoulder or away from his frame. Doubs would be a mixture of the old ways and the new in the Chiefs' offense under Bieniemy, who could allow him to have his first 1,000-yard season as a pro.

Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) runs with the ball after a catch in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

A smaller pass-catcher, but one who could be a great target in the passing game for Mahomes, Robinson has been an ultra-productive wide receiver with at least 60 or more catches in the last three seasons, including over 90 in the past two seasons. Robinson is explosive and quick in space, but he is also a reliable hands player who seems to catch everything thrown his way, making him a smaller version of Jacksonville Jaguars star Jakobi Meyers.

