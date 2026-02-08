Tony Gonzalez Shares Unique Insight on Travis Kelce's Future

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing several uncertainties this offseason, including whether or not Travis Kelce will be returning for a 14th season.

While speaking with Jason Anderson, who hosts "The Zone" on Sports Radio 810 WHB in Kansas City, on Radio Row, 16-year NFL veteran Tony Gonzalez provided his perspective on Kelce's situation.

Gonzalez Thinks Kelce has Another Year

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after a run during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"Yeah, of course," Gonzalez asked if Kelce has another year in him. "I think he's got another year in him. We had our Christmas game out there in Kansas City; I had a chance to sit down with [Kelce] one-on-one for the camera, for the show, and I really came away from that going, 'I don't think he really knows, he really doesn't know what he wants to do. He's going to have to figure that out."

Gonzalez Provides Advice

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts during the second half against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"My advice to him, whether he was sitting here or right now, is you come back because you need to, in his situation, not because you want to," Gonzalez said. "I don't think that is a good enough reason."

The former Chiefs' tight end went in depth of why it is important to differentiate between want and need. All players want to play as long as they can, but if there is not a need to be playing, Gonzalez feels that Kelce should consider retiring.

"There's a difference," Gonzalez continued. "You feel like, 'I can't live without this game, like mentally, I just wouldn't be okay. I want to be around the guys in the locker room, the grass, the cleats, like I need that.' If you come back because you want to, it's just, for him he was - and this [goes] for all of us - the reason I retired you're not the player that you used to be. I think when you're out there, you don't want to - at least for me - put it on camera. I didn't want to put that on camera. Some guys need it."

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts to dropping a pass in front of Houston Texans cornerback Myles Bryant (25) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kelce has already accomplished so much in the NFL, which includes being a three-time Super Bowl champion. Gonzalez explains why the 36-year-old tight end does not feel inclined to chase anything.

"For Travis, you're not chasing rings, you're not chasing records, you're not chasing money, you're not chasing fame," Gonzalez said. "The only thing you come back for is because you feel like 'I need this.' If he does come back, that's a great addition for that Chiefs' locker room. Forget about the production, it's about what he does as a soul of that team. I think you can't underestimate what he brings in that locker room."