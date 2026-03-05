Four-Round Chiefs Mock Draft Following Blockbuster Trent McDuffie Trade

Things can change on a dime in the NFL. That is what happened on Wednesday when the Kansas City Chiefs traded franchise cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for the No. 29 overall selection, two Day 3 choices, and a future pick in the NFL Draft for 2026 and 2027.

The trade with the Rams has sent shockwaves through the NFL, but it is a strategy that the Chiefs have deployed before when they traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, ultimately winning the Super Bowl in the 2022 season. Could this happen again? Let's take a closer look at a brand-new four-round mock draft following the trade.

Round 1, No. 9 overall: Carnell Tate, wide receiver, Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tate could be the first wide receiver off the board as the Chiefs are desperate for help at the skill positions. With several wideouts entering free agency and the future of Rashee Rice uncertain, Kansas City must surround Patrick Mahomes with a viable pass-catcher. Tate is an exceptional one, offering elite ball skills and route running ability, plus long strides and quickness at the line of scrimmage to win vertically.

Round 1, No. 29 overall (via Rams): Peter Woods, interior DL, Clemson Tigers

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (DL29) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With no true cornerstone for the future on defense, outside of Chris Jones, the Chiefs must find more upside along their front seven, specifically the trenches. Finding that successor for Jones is incredibly important for long-term sustainability and foundational support of the roster. One of my favorite players in the draft is Peter Woods, who flashes immense potential and would be a terrific choice with their second first-round choice, if he falls this far.

Round 2, No. 40 overall: R Mason Thomas, edge rusher, Oklahoma Sooners

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Chiefs lack legitimate juice off the edge to threaten the outside shoulder with speed, explosiveness, and bend that would cause headaches for opposing tackles. Thomas is one of the best pure rushers in the draft with arguably the best bend, understanding of snap cadence, and ample explosiveness to be a productive pass rusher.

Round 3, No. 74 overall: Jonah Coleman, running back, Washington Huskies

Nov 8, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) rushes with the football against Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Mason Posa (8) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Regardless of what Kansas City does in free agency at running back, they should draft one anyway. This is not the strongest group of tailbacks, but there is talent ot salvage through later in Day 2 and into Day 3 of the draft. Coleman would be a great value selection in the third round with his vision, first and second level explosiveness to win the edge, patience, balance, and passing down ability that could be intriguing for the Chiefs.

Round 4, No. 109 overall: Bud Clark, safety, TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Austin Jordan (1) and safety Bud Clark (21) celebrate the interception made by Clark against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It is unclear if the Chiefs bring back Bryan Cook, but depth and ball production are needed on the backend with Jaden Hicks. Clark is a rangy defender with great ball skills, football intelligence, tracking ability, and explosiveness to crash downhill against the run.

