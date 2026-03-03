Why Chiefs Might Have No Choice but To Take Tackle at 9

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Welcome to Mock Draft Season in the NFL. The amount of mock drafts multiply like rabbits every year, especially the week after the combine.

And after the Chiefs announced they’ll part ways with Jawaan Taylor, there’s a position that seems to be gaining traction with regard to the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 9 in the first round: Offensive tackle.

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) and guard Trey Smith (65) walk to the field to warm up against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Consensus says avoid tackle at 9

“Offensive line is not the priority for the Chiefs,” Nick Wright said on Monday’s edition of First Things First, “and the people who think they might take a tackle at 9 are out of their minds. Four of the five positions are set. They're not taking a tackle at 9, when they have so many other needs.”

Nonetheless, Brett Veach and the Chiefs invested one of their 45 formal combine meetings last week in Miami’s Francis Mauigoa. What’s interesting is that Mauigoa and Utah’s Spencer Fano, the consensus top two offensive tackles in the draft, are right tackles rather than blindside protectors on the left.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Forget mocks, Chiefs could be looking at board with only OT

And aside from mock drafts, there are a few real-life scenarios in which Jeremiyah Love, Caleb Downs and the three edge rushers – David Bailey, Rueben Bain and Arvell Reese – are all gone when Kansas City is on the clock. Suddenly, tackle could become the best player available on the Chiefs’ board when Roger Goodell announces the Saints’ pick at 8.

No question, the Chiefs drew a tough position in their highest selection since they had the No. 1-overall choice in 2013. It’s still a great problem to have, though.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (OL33) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

“But we're excited,” Veach said last week at the combine. “I mean, we don't want to be picking at 9 every year, but we're excited to add some young talent to this roster.

“And I think even more excitingly, those second, third rounds, where I felt like in years past, Day 1 came and went and we'd come in there and there'd be five or six players but you knew at 32 in Round 2, you wouldn't get them, either. So, it's not just the first round. I think we have an opportunity to really capitalize here and add a lot of talent throughout the course of the draft weekend.”

Not only do the Chiefs pick ninth in the first round, they also pick eighth in Round 2 (No. 40 overall). That could be their sweet spot to replace Taylor at right tackle, perhaps with Georgia’s Monroe Freeling or Fano’s teammate, Caleb Lomu from the Utes.

