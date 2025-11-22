The Travis Kelce Debate Everyone is Talking About
In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down whether or not Travis Kelce would still be a fit for the 2026 Chiefs or if this should be his last season.
Below is a partial transcript from head coach Andy Reid from Nov 17, following their Week 11 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Q: The last time you were 5-5 you went to the postseason. Is that something you draw on for motivation?
REID: “Yeah, we’re not quite as negative as the outside world is here Vahe (Gregorian) (chuckles). We
know what we need to clean up, and we need to do it. But the guys, they get it. Some of these guys have been through some pretty good seasons, and it isn’t like this one’s lost, Vahe. We just got to clean up a few of these things and the urgency level, obviously we got to make sure we take care of that now.”
Q: On conveying to the team that it is one game at a time.
REID: “Yeah, I mentioned that to them after the game actually. What can you do? (What) you can do is
get yourself ready to play Indianapolis. That’s what you can do. Everything else is involved with a crystal ball. You can take care of today and tomorrow and the following day. Let’s start there.”
Q: In the seasons that you were able to turn it around, what traits did you see in those teams?
REID: “Yeah well it was just a little bit what we’re talking about Pete (Sweeney). You’ve got to take care
of the small things and that’s coaches included. Whether it’s volume (or) whether it’s fundamentals, you have to take care of those small things and when I tell you I’m responsible for that, I’m responsible for that and then the players have to do the same thing (and) take care of the small things."
"Why are we having the penalties and then let’s fix that and don’t point to the officials (and) don’t point here or there, take responsibility for it. If it’s fundamentals, if you’re on the back end and you need to plant and drive, why didn’t we do it? Our offensive line, you didn’t step with the right foot. All those things, you control, and you have to take care of those things. Small things but they all add up.”
