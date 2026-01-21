Kelce Makes First Comments On Bieniemy’s Potential Return

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There were no lingering elephants in the room on New Heights this week. Travis Kelce addressed the 92 Percenters right away on the Chiefs’ new offensive coordinator.

But while he wasted no time on the topic, whether Eric Bieniemy’s return will convince Kelce to return remains a burning question. The tight end’s choice of words and reaction seemed to lean toward the affirmative.

Nov 12, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy jogs to the locker room following pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Renewed wedding vows

“I love that sh--,” Kelce said on Wednesday morning’s edition of the podcast. “I think it's great. I think it's a marriage that’s going to pick up right where it left off.”

Kelce said he watched closely as the Chicago Bears rolled to an 11-6 record under new head coach Ben Johnson, who hired Bieniemy as his first Bears running backs coach. Chicago and Kelce’s former teammate Joe Thuney dispatched the Green Bay Packers in a dramatic comeback playoff win, then narrowly lost in overtime Sunday night to the Rams.

Feb 4, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

“EB and who he is as a coach,” Kelce said, “you can see kind of his personality in what he brings to the table in that Chicago team. I know Ben Johnson has his own version of that. He's a very tough guy, and what he did in in Detroit, he brought over as well.”

Specifically, Kelce noted a Chicago running game with Bieniemy’s fingerprints all over it. The Bears finished third in the league in both rushing yards per game (144.5) and yards per carry (4.86). Kansas City, meanwhile, finished 25th with 106.6 per game and 20th with 4.21 per play.

“And you can see those running backs over at Chicago,” Kelce said, “and their body of work was definitely an Eric Bieniemy style of football, man.”

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy leaves the field after defeating the Green Bay Packers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

On Kelce's potential return

But Kelce’s most encouraging words referred indirectly to his own future. The future Hall of Famer indicated that while he mulls the decision of whether to return for a 14th NFL season – the first 10 of which were spent with Bieniemy on Andy Reid’s offensive staff – Kelce said he would at least see Bieniemy at Chiefs headquarters.

“I can't wait to see him back in the building, man,” Kelce said. “He's one of my favorite coaches of all-time, one of my favorite people of all-time. I've had so many unbelievable growing moments under him as a player, as a person. And I just love the guy, and it's gonna be awesome to see him back in the building and see him back wearing the Chiefs logo, baby.”

