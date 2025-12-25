Chiefs-Broncos Week 17 Live Game Thread

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- To see the live game thread, scheduled to kick off at 7:15 p.m. CT, check back here at that time.

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Fittingly, the forecast in Western Missouri calls for a bit of a wet Christmas, a light mist and its partner, fog, having hung in the air for much of the week. Fans have shed a few tears this month. First, they lost Patrick Mahomes to a heartbreaking knee injury.

Then, on Monday, they lost their stadium when the Chiefs announced they were moving across the border to Kansas, where they’ll build a $3 billion state-of-the-art home in time for 2031.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker James Williams Sr. (52) and Tennessee Titans linebacker Arden Key (49) sack Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Wins will heal wounds, as they often do in the NFL. But to get there, the Chiefs will need a Christmas miracle to beat their AFC rival Denver.

Third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun -- without top wide receiver Rashee Rice, protected by fifth- and sixth-string offensive tackles and complemented by a defense now devoid of both starting cornerbacks – is in for a challenge.

But Andy Reid over 27 years as an NFL head coach has perfected the process of preparing quarterbacks for spot duty.

“He prepares himself every week to go,” Reid said Tuesday, referring to Oladokun. “So that's been an easy transition, as far as with the verbiage and such. So, he jumps in and gets it. He sits behind the offensive drill there, and they mock it. The two quarterbacks -- I have quarterbacks mock it as if they're in -- they make the calls. And then go about it, so they stay fresh on that. He's in a pretty good position.”

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Before Oladokun takes his position on Christmas night, a few appetizers…

