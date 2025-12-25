Chiefs-Broncos Week 17 Live Game Thread
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- To see the live game thread, scheduled to kick off at 7:15 p.m. CT, check back here at that time.
Fittingly, the forecast in Western Missouri calls for a bit of a wet Christmas, a light mist and its partner, fog, having hung in the air for much of the week. Fans have shed a few tears this month. First, they lost Patrick Mahomes to a heartbreaking knee injury.
Then, on Monday, they lost their stadium when the Chiefs announced they were moving across the border to Kansas, where they’ll build a $3 billion state-of-the-art home in time for 2031.
Wins will heal wounds, as they often do in the NFL. But to get there, the Chiefs will need a Christmas miracle to beat their AFC rival Denver.
Third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun -- without top wide receiver Rashee Rice, protected by fifth- and sixth-string offensive tackles and complemented by a defense now devoid of both starting cornerbacks – is in for a challenge.
But Andy Reid over 27 years as an NFL head coach has perfected the process of preparing quarterbacks for spot duty.
“He prepares himself every week to go,” Reid said Tuesday, referring to Oladokun. “So that's been an easy transition, as far as with the verbiage and such. So, he jumps in and gets it. He sits behind the offensive drill there, and they mock it. The two quarterbacks -- I have quarterbacks mock it as if they're in -- they make the calls. And then go about it, so they stay fresh on that. He's in a pretty good position.”
Before Oladokun takes his position on Christmas night, a few appetizers…
