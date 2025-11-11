Something Unexpected: Why Chiefs Are 3rd in These NFL Rankings
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There’s never been a third-place team like the 2025 Kansas City Chiefs. Actually, according to analyst Kevin Cole, they rank third in the entire NFL.
That’s high praise for a 5-4 team that would be home for the playoffs had the season ended this week -- thanks to a Week 5 loss at Jacksonville.
“There's games that I don't think we had any business losing,” Travis Kelce said on last week’s edition of New Heights. “I feel like we didn't come out with our best punch against Buffalo. And yeah, we got to find a way to clean all that up, man. We got to get back to playing passionate Chiefs football, dying for each other out there on the field.
“And whatever that takes during the week to get yourself ready on Sundays, man, even on a short week, it doesn't matter. No excuse.”
Curious rankings
Cole’s Unexpected Points model erases excuses. Historically considered one of the more accurate power rankings, the model this week has the Los Angeles Rams No. 1, followed by the Lions, Chiefs, Bills and Ravens. It’s a fascinating lineup considering that the Chiefs beat the Lions in Week 6, and the Bills beat the Chiefs in Week 9.
And the Denver Broncos, who share the NFL’s best record at 8-2, are all the way down at No. 11. Kansas City visits Denver on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). Meanwhile, the 8-2 Colts enter their bye week at No. 8. The 8-2 Patriots are No. 10.
Last season
Last year, Cole consistently kept the Chiefs out of the top spot even though they held the league’s best won-loss record most of the season. A year ago this week, after Leo Chenal blocked a Wil Lutz field goal to seal a 16-14 win over Denver, Cole ranked the 9-0 Chiefs fourth.
But Unexpected Points or any other NFL power rankings have no bearing on the league’s black-and-white tiebreakers. Unlike college football, a win is a win in the NFL and the Chiefs are losing too many games – even if all four losses have been by one score.
Andy Reid knows a thing or two about winning out of bye weeks, and he said there’s no reason to believe the Chiefs are resting on three Super Bowl wins since 2019. Urgency is present in the building as players report.
“That's not how I feel,” the head coach said Monday afternoon. “I feel like the guys have got good energy in there. We just need to clean a couple things up and we’ll be okay there.”
