Something Unexpected: Why Chiefs Are 3rd in These NFL Rankings

Analytics model predicts good things for Kansas City Chiefs in season's 2nd half.

Zak Gilbert

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs with the ball during the first half against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs with the ball during the first half against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There’s never been a third-place team like the 2025 Kansas City Chiefs. Actually, according to analyst Kevin Cole, they rank third in the entire NFL.

That’s high praise for a 5-4 team that would be home for the playoffs had the season ended this week -- thanks to a Week 5 loss at Jacksonville.

tyquan thornto
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Joshua Cephus (80) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) in the fourth quarter during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“There's games that I don't think we had any business losing,” Travis Kelce said on last week’s edition of New Heights. “I feel like we didn't come out with our best punch against Buffalo. And yeah, we got to find a way to clean all that up, man. We got to get back to playing passionate Chiefs football, dying for each other out there on the field.

“And whatever that takes during the week to get yourself ready on Sundays, man, even on a short week, it doesn't matter. No excuse.”

travis kelc
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Curious rankings

Cole’s Unexpected Points model erases excuses. Historically considered one of the more accurate power rankings, the model this week has the Los Angeles Rams No. 1, followed by the Lions, Chiefs, Bills and Ravens. It’s a fascinating lineup considering that the Chiefs beat the Lions in Week 6, and the Bills beat the Chiefs in Week 9.

And the Denver Broncos, who share the NFL’s best record at 8-2, are all the way down at No. 11. Kansas City visits Denver on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). Meanwhile, the 8-2 Colts enter their bye week at No. 8. The 8-2 Patriots are No. 10.

Last season

Last year, Cole consistently kept the Chiefs out of the top spot even though they held the league’s best won-loss record most of the season. A year ago this week, after Leo Chenal blocked a Wil Lutz field goal to seal a 16-14 win over Denver, Cole ranked the 9-0 Chiefs fourth.

a.j. brow
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

But Unexpected Points or any other NFL power rankings have no bearing on the league’s black-and-white tiebreakers. Unlike college football, a win is a win in the NFL and the Chiefs are losing too many games – even if all four losses have been by one score.

Andy Reid knows a thing or two about winning out of bye weeks, and he said there’s no reason to believe the Chiefs are resting on three Super Bowl wins since 2019. Urgency is present in the building as players report.

andy reid, brashard smit
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“That's not how I feel,” the head coach said Monday afternoon. “I feel like the guys have got good energy in there. We just need to clean a couple things up and we’ll be okay there.”

