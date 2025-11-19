Travis Kelce Zeroes In on What’s Wrong With Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Travis Kelce didn’t hesitate. Asked by his brother whether the 2025 Chiefs would beat last year’s team, he was fast as a cheetah.
“I’m taking this year’s,” he said on Wednesday’s edition of New Heights.
The numbers bear it out. Objectively, the 2025 Chiefs (5-5) are better in most categories than last year’s club that finished 15-2 and lost in the Super Bowl. Subjectively, this year’s version has better personnel, too.
The only obvious – obvious being an understatement – difference is the win-loss record, especially in one-score games. Kansas City is now the only NFL team without a victory (0-5) in games decided by eight points or less. But Kelce said the key to the Chiefs’ test is staring them in the face.
“The answers are right in front of us,” he said. “The answers are right there. You turn on the film, you see what's going on. You see where your strengths are, where your weaknesses are, and you keep getting better.
“And, the concern isn't with, ‘Do we have the guys?’ The concern isn’t, ‘Do we have the coaches? Do we have the guys? Do we have the right people in the building?’ I have all the faith that we got the guys that we need. We just need to turn it up a notch, the accountability, the details.”
Accountability starts with him
Kelce said he’s first in line raising his hand, setting an example for accountability. And that should be the mentality of every individual. That’s not all.
“There needs to be a sense of urgency to get that **** done and to be proficient with how you're getting it done,” he said. “And I got a lot of faith in the guys in this building. I know I'm gonna go to war for them.”
On the Colts
The first battle of the rest of their season, now essentially a playoff every week, is Indianapolis (8-2) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). The Colts are fresh off their bye and feature the league’s leading rusher, Jonathan Taylor (1,139) yards. Taylor has 171 yards more than the next-closest rusher, Buffalo’s James Cook.
“We got a hell of a team coming in that's firing on all cylinders,” Kelce said, “that looks like they're getting after everybody in the run game and pass game. And we're going to have to put up (expletive) points to help our defense. Last week, we didn't do that. This week, it's about time that we put it together, man.”
