Trey Smith's Trust in Chiefs' Front Office is Justifiable

The Kansas City Chiefs orchestrated a blockbuster trade on Wednesday, sending two-time All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a 2026 first-round pick (No. 29), 2026 fifth- and sixth-round picks, and a 2027 third-round pick.

While making an appearance on Kay Adams' Up and Adams show on Wednesday, Chiefs right guard Trey Smith spoke about the trade , and although it is tough to see his teammate leave, Smith understands the business of the NFL.

Smith Praises McDuffie as a Player and Person

"Yeah, it was definitely a big move," Smith said. "I love Trent McDuffie. Besides on-the-field Trent McDuffie, dog, All-Pro player without a doubt, one of the best in the NFL. In terms of being a great human being, there are qualities with Trent that you don't see every day. The way he approaches work every day, the way he is completely focused, he's task-driven, he's a special person, and a special player. It's something that we are going to really miss. I know I'm going to miss my teammate."

"Honestly, the professionalism," Smith said of what he will miss most about McDuffie on the field. "The way he operated, it was cold, efficient, like a killer. When he stepped on that field, and that ball gets thrown his direction, it's like 'that's not happening, it's going to be battened down, it's going to be incomplete, he's got that on lock,' so obviously, we know what type of player that you're losing, an All-Pro player. Once again, I can't say enough good things about him, but the human being that Trent McDuffie is, that's going to be one of my favorite teammates. He's a guy I have so much respect for, and I wish him nothing but success."

Smith's Trust in the Chiefs' Front Office

"I think [Brett Veach and the Chiefs' front office] are the best," Smith said of what he thinks about Kansas City's general manager and scouting department. "You look at their ability to find talent, especially deep in the drafts. They found me in the sixth round, no one wanted me. They have found plenty of other talent, like [cornerback] Jaylen Watson, who has contributed a ton. There's a lot of guys they ended up finding deep in the drafts, so for us, we have full confidence in them."

Overall Thoughts

Losing McDuffie is obviously tough, but this is a move that had to be done. The 25-year-old cornerback is entering the final year of his rookie deal and was seeking an extension that would make him one of, if not the highest-paid, defensive backs in the league. Kansas City simply could not afford that price.

Instead, the Chiefs flipped McDuffie for a haul of picks that will allow them to infuse cheap talent into a roster that is depleted in several areas. With the trade, Kansas City now owns nine selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is the fourth-most of any team.

When Veach has a surplus of picks, which he did in 2022 after trading Tyreek Hill, the general manager is highly successful. Ironically, McDuffie was an asset gained in that trade, and that was the best draft under Veach, as Kansas City, in addition to McDuffie, landed George Karlaftis, Bryan Cook, Leo Chenal, Joshua Williams, and Jaylen Watson. The Chiefs will look to replicate that level of prosperity in this year's draft following this colossal transaction.

