Tyreek Hill Continues to Stir the Chiefs' Pot with Latest Tweet

It has been a busy offseason for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has created plenty of buzz and speculation pertaining to his future. The 31-year-old wideout suffered a gruesome season-ending knee injury against the New York Jets in Week 4, which included multiple torn ligaments.

Since then, Hill has posted several cryptic tweets that certainly have to do with his future playing career. After reports surfaced that the Kansas City Chiefs were expected to hire Eric Bieniemy for their offensive coordinator vacancy, Hill went to twitter to cast his thoughts on the situation.

EB to the chiefs hm — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 22, 2026

Once again, the 10-year veteran generated storylines about his potential reunion in Kansas City. Hill played under Bieniemy from 2018 through 2021 , in which he averaged 85.7 receptions, 1,213.5 yards, and 10.7 touchdowns per season.

Obviously, it would be fascinating to see Hill reunited with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but it does not make much sense for Kansas City.

Financial Circumstances

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) watches from the sideline against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Heading into 2026, Hill carries a $51.1 million cap hit on the Dolphins payroll. Miami can save $22.8 while taking on $28.2 million in dead cap if it releases the star receiver with a pre-June 1 designation. Ideally for the Dolphins, they would prefer to trade Hill to a team willing to take on the expiring contract.

The only way that a reunion could even become a thought, which is still not in the best interest of the Chiefs, is if the Dolphins' new regime - General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and Head Coach Jeff Hafley - simply view Hill as a cap casualty and are willing to take on the dead money to relieve a large chunk of the 2026 cap.

That is the likely decision, as Miami is currently $30.3 million over the cap, and Hill provides the most financial alleviation.

Kansas City is dealing with their own cap issues heading into next season, as it is $62.3 million over the 2026 threshold. This is simply a premature discussion, and one the Chiefs should not even consider this offseason.

Uncertain Health Status

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch against the New York Jets during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

As stated, Hill suffered a potentially career-altering injury this past season. For one, he could not be available in 2026. Secondly, his electrifying and game-changing speed can be a thing of the past.

Unfortunately, this hypothetical move, quite frankly, is a pipedream, and the Chiefs have several other needs to address before considering the possibility to bringing back a diminished asset. Not to mention, Mahomes will also be returning from a torn ACL. That has to be at the forefront of Kansas City's front office heading into this offseason.