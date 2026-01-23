Finding the Biggest Benefactors from Bieniemy Joining Chiefs



This offseason will be an unfamiliar feeling for the Kansas City Chiefs, who have been competing for Super Bowls for the better part of the past decade.

There have already been a handful of changes on the coaching staff, as Andy Reid has already moved on from a handful of position coaches. That includes allowing Matt Nagy to leave Kansas City on an expiring contract. With the 47-year-old coach out the door, the Chiefs needed to hire a new offensive coordinator to fill the void.

The lack of noise and movement around the situation raised speculation that Reid and the Chiefs were waiting for a specific coach's team to lose in the playoffs. That turned out to be the case, as Kansas City brought in Eric Bieniemy for an interview shortly after the conclusion of the Chicago Bears' season, which ended this past Sunday.

With Bieniemy set to return as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator next season, here are the ways Kansas City will benefit with the 56-year-old coach back in Kansas City.

The Run Game

Aug 10, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands the ball off to running back Isiah Pacheco (10) prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images | Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

Not only is Bieniemy coming from a system that was heavily predicated on the running back position, but he also values that part of the offense, which has been neglected and ignored over the last two seasons.

Kansas City's offense has been too reliant on Patrick Mahomes the last three seasons, as the 30-year-old quarterback has been asked to essentially create production out of thin air. The Chiefs have failed to provide Mahomes with a serviceable rushing attack, which was alarmingly apparent the last two years with Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt forming a pedestrian backfield tandem.

Obviously, those two did not get the job done, and even if Kansas City had dependable running backs, Reid and Nagy sparingly drew up plays with Mahomes under center. Instead, the Chiefs predominantly operated out of shotgun formation, which makes life much easier for opposing defenses. That should change with Bieniemy in the equation.

The Franchise Quarterback

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) rushes during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

As mentioned, Mahomes was leaned on in every facet of the offense in 2025. This past season, the nine-year veteran finished third on the team in rushing yards (422), which was only 40 yards behind Pacheco and 189 yards behind Hunt.

In addition, Mahomes will be coming off a surgically repaired ACL next season. Fortifying a complementary run game is necessary, as we do not know what Mahomes' mobility and effectiveness outside the pocket will look like upon his initial return.

Players Needing Accountability

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs after a catch during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Bieniemy's calling card, mentioned by several players around the league, is his ability to keep players accountable. That was apparently not the case this season, as Kansas City committed several back-breaking penalties throughout the regular season, which contributed to the team's inability to win one-possession games.

Additionally, Rashee Rice, who has dealt with several off-field issues , could benefit from a coach keeping him focused.