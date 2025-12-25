Which Unit Chiefs Badly Need to See Step Up vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for a big-time upset today on Christmas. Yes, that is shocking to say for a team like the Chiefs. Usually, they are the team that many are looking to upset. Not this season and this time around.

The Chiefs are going to go with their third-string quarterback in this one, Chris Oladokun. He will be the one under center against their Chiefs, AFC West long-time rival, the Denver Broncos. It is not going to be easy, but they will look to play spoiler.

If the Chiefs want any chance to win today, their offensive line has to play better than it did a week ago. The offense is already without two quarterbacks, and for them to make Oladokun feel comfortable under center, they have to protect him better. The Chiefs' offensive line must keep him clean, and it is not going to be easy against one of the best defenses in the National Football League. The Chiefs' offensive line will set the tone, and they will determine if they have a chance to win.

Chiefs Offensive Line Needs to Show Up

It has been a rough one for the Chiefs' offensive line this season as well. They have dealt with injuries, but they will be playing for pride in this one. We are going to see if the Chiefs have already packed their bags for the offseason or if they are going to show fight in this game. The Chiefs could put the Broncos in a harder position if they could pull off this upset. The Chiefs will look to get the running game going at first to see if they have something there and open up the passing game.

This game is going to say a lot about head coach Andy Reid as well. If he still has his team engaged for this game. That is something a lot of people are going to keep their eye on. They know that it is going to be hard to win this game, but you can tell when a team is still looking to make plays and playing hard over a team that is already looking forward to the end of the season.

It is going to be interesting to see what happens in this one. But do not be surprised if this game is closer, just because it is an AFC West divisional. When it comes to that, anything could happen, even when they are dealing with all the injuries. One thing they will have behind them is the home crowd.

