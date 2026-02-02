Ranking AFC West Head Coach-Offensive Coordinator Tandems

With all 10 head coach vacancies being officially filled on Sunday, most of the positions around the league are known heading into next season.

While the Kansas City Chiefs' head coach situation is in place with Andy Reid at the helm, Matt Nagy departed on an expiring contract, so the Chiefs needed to address the offensive coordinator position. Reid elected to prioritize familiarity with his scheme, bringing back Eric Bieniemy, who served as Kansas City's offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021.

The Chiefs will attempt to replicate the offensive success in those seasons and rejuvenate the offense, which has been dormant for the last few seasons. With all that being said, here is an assessment of the head coach-offensive coordinator tandems in the AFC West heading into next season.

1. Jim Harbaugh and Mike McDaniel

Oct 12, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh greats Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel at the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers' future brightened after hiring Jim Harbaugh as the head coach two years ago. During that span, the Chargers are 22-12 in the regular season. This offseason, Los Angeles fired former offensive coordinator Greg Roman and replaced him with Mike McDaniel, who served as the Miami Dolphins’ head coach from 2022 to 2025.

While McDaniel is not universally viewed as a head coach, his zone-run scheme and innovative creativity made him one of the most popular coaching candidates this offseason. McDaniel orchestrating an offense led by Justin Herbert could unlock the 27-year-old quarterback in the playoffs.

With Harbaugh at the helm, the 42-year-old offensive coordinator's sole role is leading an offense littered with talent and potential.

2. Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

There is a legitimate argument that the Chiefs' coaching duo should be at the top of this list, as Reid has won three Super Bowls since taking over in Kansas City. However, Bieniemy has circled around the league and ventured into college without any significant success in any of those situations.

Reid was also exposed a bit this season, as defenses have caught up to his scheme, and he did not adjust as the Chiefs failed to make the playoffs.

3. Sean Payton and Davis Webb

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Webb has not been confirmed as the Denver Broncos' new offensive coordinator , but he is viewed as the leading candidate for the position. Payton took over as Denver's head coach in 2023, with Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback and the roster influx.

In the last two seasons, with his choice of quarterback at his disposal - Bo Nix - the Broncos have reached the playoffs in both seasons, winning the AFC West and clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC this season. With the unknown at offensive coordinator, Denver is a bit lower on this list than many would have anticipated.

4. Klint Kubiak and TBD

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders helmets on the sidelines at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is not a knock on the Las Vegas Raiders' coaching situation. It is just based on the fact that Kubiak has never been a head coach in the NFL, and because of that, he cannot supplant two coaches who have won at least one Super Bowl and another who has won a National Championship with Michigan and led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2012.