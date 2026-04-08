Here’s Chiefs Veteran Under Most Pressure in 2026

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs set an NFL record in 2025 for lack of luck.

They finished a league-worst 1-9 (.100) in one-score games. Their opponents converted 62 of 64 kicks (31 of 32 field goals and 31 of 32 extra points), the best percentage in the league.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Thin margins

In a thin-margin league, Harrison Butker is struggling during the worst time. Among qualifying kickers over the last two seasons, he ranks 15th in the league in field-goal percentage (85.7) and 25th in PAT percentage (90.9).

Speaking of thin margins, last month, the Texans made Ka’imi Fairbairn the league leader in average annual compensation among kickers. Fairbairn’s new contract averages $6.5 million per year, just above Butker ($6.4 million). Brandon Aubrey would seem to be next in line to join that pair.

Butker still has three years remaining on the four-year, $25.6 million extension he signed in preseason 2024. The Chiefs can’t be happy that his numbers have declined since they extended his deal.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans place kicker Ka'Imi Fairbairn (15) makes a field goal from the hold of Houston Texans punter Tommy Townsend (6) during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

A closer look at the numbers

Butker missed five field goals in 2025, but none of them were chip shots. He was 19 of 19 under 40 yards. He also got off to a rough start and finished the season well. Butker in September finished just 10 of 13 but over the balance of the season was 23 of 25.

And despite a rough regular season in 2024, he finished perfectly in the playoffs. Butker hit all four field goals and all five extra points during in three postseason games.

Butker made two critical kicks in the Chiefs' final win, Nov. 23 against Indianapolis. One sent the game to overtime and the other won it.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Competition seems in order

The league’s second-highest-paid kicker, however, obviously can’t finish consistently in the bottom half of the NFL. Lighting a fire under Butker seems like the prudent move this offseason.

But even if Brett Veach signs an undrafted free agent to compete with Butker, or even drafts a kicker late on Day 3, don’t expect Butker to leave the Chiefs anytime soon.

Dec 24, 2025; Honolulu, HI, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors place kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (17) reacts with fans after the Rainbow Warriors defeated the California Golden Bears 53-31 to win the Hawaii Bowl at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

Releasing Butker during the league year would trigger a $10 million dead-money charge prior to June 1. After June 1, that figure would fall to $7.2 million. Those are significant numbers this season.

Kansas City as of Tuesday has nine selections in the draft. Don’t be surprised to see Brett Veach use a Day 3 choice on a kicker. One ideal candidate could be Kansei Matsuzawa, the University of Hawaii kicker also known as Tokyo Toe.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick (72) against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Matsuzawa is valuable because he’s an International Player Pathway product. Should the Chiefs acquire him, they’d acquire a roster exemption to carry him throughout the year – first on the 90-man roster and then as a 17th member of the practice squad.

The 2027 season is more significant for the Chiefs, when Butker’s dead-money numbers fall dramatically. Keep an eye on what the Chiefs do at kicker over the next few months. Should Butker’s numbers not rebound in 2026, they might be looking to change in 2027.