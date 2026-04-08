Here’s Chiefs Veteran Under Most Pressure in 2026
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs set an NFL record in 2025 for lack of luck.
They finished a league-worst 1-9 (.100) in one-score games. Their opponents converted 62 of 64 kicks (31 of 32 field goals and 31 of 32 extra points), the best percentage in the league.
Thin margins
In a thin-margin league, Harrison Butker is struggling during the worst time. Among qualifying kickers over the last two seasons, he ranks 15th in the league in field-goal percentage (85.7) and 25th in PAT percentage (90.9).
Speaking of thin margins, last month, the Texans made Ka’imi Fairbairn the league leader in average annual compensation among kickers. Fairbairn’s new contract averages $6.5 million per year, just above Butker ($6.4 million). Brandon Aubrey would seem to be next in line to join that pair.
Butker still has three years remaining on the four-year, $25.6 million extension he signed in preseason 2024. The Chiefs can’t be happy that his numbers have declined since they extended his deal.
A closer look at the numbers
Butker missed five field goals in 2025, but none of them were chip shots. He was 19 of 19 under 40 yards. He also got off to a rough start and finished the season well. Butker in September finished just 10 of 13 but over the balance of the season was 23 of 25.
And despite a rough regular season in 2024, he finished perfectly in the playoffs. Butker hit all four field goals and all five extra points during in three postseason games.
Butker made two critical kicks in the Chiefs' final win, Nov. 23 against Indianapolis. One sent the game to overtime and the other won it.
Competition seems in order
The league’s second-highest-paid kicker, however, obviously can’t finish consistently in the bottom half of the NFL. Lighting a fire under Butker seems like the prudent move this offseason.
But even if Brett Veach signs an undrafted free agent to compete with Butker, or even drafts a kicker late on Day 3, don’t expect Butker to leave the Chiefs anytime soon.
Releasing Butker during the league year would trigger a $10 million dead-money charge prior to June 1. After June 1, that figure would fall to $7.2 million. Those are significant numbers this season.
Kansas City as of Tuesday has nine selections in the draft. Don’t be surprised to see Brett Veach use a Day 3 choice on a kicker. One ideal candidate could be Kansei Matsuzawa, the University of Hawaii kicker also known as Tokyo Toe.
Matsuzawa is valuable because he’s an International Player Pathway product. Should the Chiefs acquire him, they’d acquire a roster exemption to carry him throughout the year – first on the 90-man roster and then as a 17th member of the practice squad.
The 2027 season is more significant for the Chiefs, when Butker’s dead-money numbers fall dramatically. Keep an eye on what the Chiefs do at kicker over the next few months. Should Butker’s numbers not rebound in 2026, they might be looking to change in 2027.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert